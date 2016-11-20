The modern yet humble 70m² home

Southern Europe is scattered with countless old stone cottages left abandoned along with an ancient way of life. They are often blessed with stunning rural surroundings and by western European standards, they are incredibly cheap. But, although they are made from stone, many are in dire need of repair. They also have few windows and the interiors are almost always too dark for modern tastes. After all, these homes were built by people who usually worked outside all day in sweltering conditions. Renovating such homes is further complicated because there are usually strict regulations on how to renovate the exterior.

Today we will travel to Portugal where we will explore one such stone cottage. It was built as a rural retreat for the caretaker of Quinta da Boavista and replaces an existing agricultural construction. The architects Samf have completely reconfigured the interior and given it a stunning modern feel. It's a rural home with a striking modern feel. Let's go on a photo tour for all the details.