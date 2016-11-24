10 beautiful and low-cost prefab homes

Prefabricated housing is one of the most important housing trends in recent years. It has long sloughed off its past as a cookie-cutter style of home and entered a more sophisticated stage where the possibilities are almost limitless. The construction process, which involves building the essential elements in a factory offsite—allows for an extremely environmentally efficient and budget-friendly approach to the business of planning a new home. This means that new home-owners have the luxury of using an existing architectural project and tailoring it to meet their needs. Less time is spent on the basics and more time is spent on the aesthetic or bespoke features.

So without further ado, let's have a look at some of the most beautiful prefab creations from our photo archives…