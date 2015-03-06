Tips for a more sociable dining area

Eating together is one of the most basic social bonding experiences there is, so taking the specific demands of communal eating into account is fairly essential when designing a dining space. Many families have dinner together each night around the table, and for those that do it may well be one of the most important times of the day, and the only time when every member of the family is together in one place. Even if your own tribe are more in the habit of snatching meals in front of the TV than sitting down for a three-course dining experience each night, eating is still one of the crucial modes of building a relationship with those outside the family. It’s safe to say most people will end up hosting a good few dinner parties over their lifetime, so making sure the area you eat in is optimally designed for socialising is important to making sure you get the most out of your home. Check out these simple tips and ideas for a relaxed, open and above all friendly dining area.