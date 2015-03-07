​Children’s rooms for two

Many adults have fond memories of sharing a bedroom with a sibling when they were a child. Secret late-night chats, staying up past lights-out and tormenting each other with ghost stories… in a lot of cases, there were enough compensations for the lack of privacy that the lack of space in the family home actually turned into a positive. However, for each person who remembers the room-sharing experiences of their youth nostalgically, there’s bound to be someone who didn’t have such a great time; who acutely felt the strain of never being alone, or didn’t appreciate having no space to truly call theirs and theirs only. If your kids are room sharers, getting the environment right is one way to help ensure they’ll enjoy their living situation rather than resenting it. This is easier said than done; kids often tend to be fickle, and pleasing two is naturally twice as hard as pleasing one. The challenge, and it's a tough one, is to create a room so good neither of them can complain.