​Cute wallpaper just for kids

How’s this for a feature wall? This giant image of dolphins enjoying the water is pretty impossible to ignore, so you’d better be 100% sure they’re your child’s favourite animal before you make a commitment of this magnitude. Some children change their minds with astonishing frequency, so it’s probably a good idea to ask them a minimum of 50 times before you break out the wallpaper paste.

The subtle blue theme carried throughout the room, as well as the decision to decorate the ceiling with a cloud pattern, both help to create a sense of complete immersion in the scene.