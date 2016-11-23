A married couple's little wooden box home

Scandinavian design espouses a few simple principles – simplicity, functionality and style. Sure, when we think of Nordic design we picture chilly climes, dramatic geography and Vikings, but interior design is one of the things that Scandinavia does best. Due to its popularity, this ubiquitous aesthetic not only survives in northern Europe, but has spanned the globe and influenced a range of different architectural and interior designs.

Today’s feature takes us to the small resort town of Karuizawa in Nagano Prefecture where a dwelling has been constructed as a relaxing and functional weekend/holiday home for a husband and wife. Designed by Koufusha Architects Studio and comprising 79.76m2, the abode features a Scandinavian ambience, plenty of natural materials, as well as a tranquil interior scheme.

Would you like to take a tour of this interesting domestic escape? Check out the pictures below and glean a little inspiration for your own home!