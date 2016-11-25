Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

22 outstanding ideas for your home's entrance and hallway

press profile homify press profile homify
Attico contemporaneo , cristina zanni designer cristina zanni designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

The entrance and corridor are the first things a guest or visitor will see when entering a home, so it’s important to make this space count. Not simply a way to boost the value of your abode if you are considering selling, an entrance and hallway update is the ideal place to start to provide your dwelling with a sense of individuality and eye-catching impressiveness.

Today we’ll be sharing 22 outstanding home entrances and corridors to give you a little inspiration and a few ideas for your own interior space. From fresh hues to artistic accessories, there are plenty of things you can do to make your home sophisticatedly welcoming and wonderful! Let’s take a look below…

1. Mirrors work beautifully in this home to increase perceived space and openness

La casa di Valentina, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

2. The curved wall in this apartment assists in reducing the bedroom’s visibility and impact from the entrance

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design

Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design

3. These gorgeous timber stairs are anything but boring! They are rustic and alluring, contrasted perfectly against the white colour scheme

I NEUTRI PERFETTI, Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni

Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni

4. Sliding doors are employed perfectly in this room where the entrance is separated from the kitchen

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

5. Work on your lighting to produce a stylishly bright and welcoming ambience

Casa M - Latina, Emanuela Gallerani Architetto Emanuela Gallerani Architetto Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Emanuela Gallerani Architetto

Emanuela Gallerani Architetto
Emanuela Gallerani Architetto
Emanuela Gallerani Architetto

6. A false ceiling recesses lights and ensures the long corridor is well-illuminated

PRIVATE APARTMENT_BO, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
cristianavannini | arc

cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc

If you need assistance with your entrance you can always find an expert or professional via the homify website and get started today!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Take some cues from this room and consider a library on either side of your corridor walls!

Appartamento CM, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MIROarchitetti

MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti

8. If you are renting or don’t want to hang pictures on the wall take a look at this example, which leaves them leant against the wall in an elegant and nonchalant fashion

Attico contemporaneo , cristina zanni designer cristina zanni designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
cristina zanni designer

cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer

9. Go minimalist and choose a low-profile console with handy, wall-mounted coat rack

house#01, andrea rubini architetto andrea rubini architetto Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Grey
andrea rubini architetto

andrea rubini architetto
andrea rubini architetto
andrea rubini architetto

10. A neon light works beautifully against this heritage interior, and provides an interesting visual juxtaposition of eras

Prati House, Mohamed Keilani Interiors Mohamed Keilani Interiors Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Mohamed Keilani Interiors

Mohamed Keilani Interiors
Mohamed Keilani Interiors
Mohamed Keilani Interiors

11. Keep yourself and your guests entertained with a range of engaging accessories and accoutrements!

SUBURRA , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

12. Or go completely minimalist and opt for absolutely nothing at all

Progetti, luigi bello architetto luigi bello architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
luigi bello architetto

Progetti

luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto

13. This mini library is perfect for those who need a little extra storage in their home

NEAR Architecture Eur, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Paolo Fusco Photo

Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

14. We love this modern console that has been paired with simple yet thoughtful curios and accessories

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

15. To save space, floating furniture is often a good option

Da un soggiorno con una scala in legno si sale in mansarda..., Falegnameria Ferrari Falegnameria Ferrari Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Falegnameria Ferrari

Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari

16. If your hallway is large, you might want to consider a small seating area with a reading corner to relax and rest

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

17. Storage can be added to wide halls and corridors to help assist in the de-cluttering of your home

Casa Bernini (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

18. Stubbed toes in the night? Add lighting to any awkward corners and prevent any midnight screams

respirando arte., desink.it desink.it Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
desink.it

desink.it
desink.it
desink.it

19. Artwork on the walls adds interest to a simple corridor, while a bright colour at the end of the hall is eye-catching and bright

PRIVATE APARTMENT_MNG, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
cristianavannini | arc

cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc

20. This floating shelf and cupboard keeps the open plan room feeling private and separate

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO

GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

21. This bathroom door boasts interesting glass, and is sure to enliven any corridor or hall

SUBURRA , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

22. Work with your Ikea furniture and keep things simple yet organised

Maison Fleury, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy

Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy

Did any of these examples get your design juices flowing? If you’d like to keep reading, we think you should check out: 8 easy steps to a beautifully neutral home

9 modern yet traditional homes you'll love
Which is your favourite entrance? Leave your selection below...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks