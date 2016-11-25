22 outstanding ideas for your home's entrance and hallway

The entrance and corridor are the first things a guest or visitor will see when entering a home, so it’s important to make this space count. Not simply a way to boost the value of your abode if you are considering selling, an entrance and hallway update is the ideal place to start to provide your dwelling with a sense of individuality and eye-catching impressiveness.

Today we’ll be sharing 22 outstanding home entrances and corridors to give you a little inspiration and a few ideas for your own interior space. From fresh hues to artistic accessories, there are plenty of things you can do to make your home sophisticatedly welcoming and wonderful! Let’s take a look below…