The little stone house with room for everything

Pack your bags folks, because we’re heading to Anitoch, Lima! Today we’re going to check out a truly unique and captivating family property that is sure to impress and delight. Casa Chontay is a has been brought to life thanks to the team at Marina Vella Arquitecta, and is located approx. 40.5 kilometres south east of Peru’s capital. Embracing the scenic flora and fauna, this impressive yet modest, contemporary cottage boasts natural materials of stone, clay and cane, while its east-west situation radiates natural illumination throughout the day.

The aim of the project was to generate a sensory, visual and material link between the occupants of the abode, the environment and the architecture. Split into two separate structures, the home utilises its irregular topography to connect users with nature and the outdoors.

Harmonious, intriguing and engaging, the plot is replete with panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, which helps to provide a feeling of connectedness and unity. Rustic yet modern, the delightful cottage is a beautiful contemporary home, sure to provide memories and moments to cherish for a lifetime. Care to take a peek inside? Follow us while we tour this marvellous abode…