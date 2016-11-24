You don’t need to spend a fortune to give your home a quick pick-me-up or a renovation. Today on homify we’re going to show you how you can improve the look and function of your abode, without breaking the bank! Of course, we’d all love to invest a significant portion of our money into creating the ultimate dwelling, but these days it’s crucial we spend wisely.
Whether you have a family, live on your own or with roommates, there are plenty of low-cost options that will ensure your domicile remains delightful, dreamy and dazzling. Are you ready to get started? Read on below to check out our handy 8 ways to refresh your home—without spending lots!
One of the simplest ways to give your home a quick refresh without breaking your budget or ruining your wallet is to add some new throw cushions. Revive your aesthetic instantly by making some of your own with vintage fabric, or head to a homewares store to see what new designs you can pick up.
It costs very little to clean your home, but it can make a huge impression. Instead of letting papers build up and ruin your work ambience, give it a little of your time and organise the space.
If you need help de-cluttering or providing storage for your home, chat to a professional who will be able to assist with some expert advice and ideas catered specifically to your space.
These days there are plenty of different ways you can cheaply renovate your kitchen. Consider re-flooring with an inexpensive yet minimalist tile, or give your joinery a coat of paint.
The coffee table doesn’t have to play second fiddle to your sofa – in actual fact it can easily be the standout and central piece in your space. Invest in a new coffee table and decorate it with carefully curated accessories and design books.
Your terrace easily becomes a dumping ground for household junk, but can be given an inexpensive and stylish makeover easily. Timber flooring, gravel and planters are not too pricey, but will give the impression of a more expensive renovation.
Time to refresh your bedroom with some new bed linen. Purchase a new, clean set and watch the room feel new again! Additionally, look at accessories such as trunks, light fittings or wall murals that will add some verve to your interior space.
Your dining room can offer a wonderful place to host guests and friends, and with a few new accessories will look a million dollars. Choose your overhead light fitting carefully, and opt for some matching table and glassware.
Finally, pay a little attention to your entrance. It’s the first thing we see when we enter a home, and the last when we leave. Accessories can be added in a minimal fashion, reducing costs and imparting a sleek and chic aesthetic.
