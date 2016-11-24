You don’t need to spend a fortune to give your home a quick pick-me-up or a renovation. Today on homify we’re going to show you how you can improve the look and function of your abode, without breaking the bank! Of course, we’d all love to invest a significant portion of our money into creating the ultimate dwelling, but these days it’s crucial we spend wisely.

Whether you have a family, live on your own or with roommates, there are plenty of low-cost options that will ensure your domicile remains delightful, dreamy and dazzling. Are you ready to get started? Read on below to check out our handy 8 ways to refresh your home—without spending lots!