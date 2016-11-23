Your browser is out-of-date.

10 simple garden projects to cheer up your outdoor space

Blokhutten, NuBuiten.nl NuBuiten.nl Garden Shed
We really hope you haven't seen a change in the weather and assumed it was time to slack off where your garden is concerned! Yes, the temperature may have dropped and rain might be more frequent now, but that's no reason to stop thinking ahead to spring and planning how you are going to make even more of your outdoor space next year! In fact, landscape architects will tell you that when the weather turns bad and keeps you indoors, that's the perfect time for designing and planning new and exciting projects! If you need a little inspiration for your future garden upgrades, we are here to help, with 10 incredible ideas that you need to see. We think you'll be tempted by at least one of these, so make your choice and get planning, as spring will be here before we know it!

1. Bamboo planters.

Bambootec , Bambootec Bambootec Modern garden
Bambootec

Bambootec
Bambootec
Bambootec

Easy to install but majorly impactful, bamboo planters are a great way to make a statement in your garden and they can be made to fit any space. No more wasted corners for your garden!

2. An outdoor dining room.

Blokhutten, NuBuiten.nl NuBuiten.nl Garden Shed
NuBuiten.nl

NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl

There are few things nicer than eating outdoors, but you need to know the weather will hold don't you? Not if you build yourself a stunning outdoor dining room you don't! Wow! We might have to have one of these!

3. A toasty fire pit.

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

For day to night enjoyment of your garden, a little heat will go a long way. Even the most rudimentary of building skills will be enough to create a lovely fire pit on your terrace and you'll really enjoy using it!

4. Eccentric planters.

Projeto para um carrinho de flores, Casa Nova Paisagismo Casa Nova Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Casa Nova Paisagismo

Casa Nova Paisagismo
Casa Nova Paisagismo
Casa Nova Paisagismo

If you have some unusual containers laying around, why not plan to turn them into funky planters? You never know, it might be as simple as just popping a potted plant inside them!

5. An awesome treehouse.

Woonvilla Blaricum, Kabaz Kabaz Rustic style garden
Kabaz

Kabaz
Kabaz
Kabaz

If you are on the lookout for some serious cool parent points, you can't go wrong with planning and building a treehouse. You'll find lots of inspiration here on homify, but really let your creativity run wild!

6. Perfect pallet furniture.

Garden corner unit , Pallet furniture uk Pallet furniture uk Garden Furniture
Pallet furniture uk

Garden corner unit

Pallet furniture uk
Pallet furniture uk
Pallet furniture uk

Cheap and easy to make, pallet furniture is the ideal solution for when you need to replace your outdoor seating, but don't want to make a big investment. We think it looks amazingly stylish too!

7. Hanging decorations.

GREENLİNE PEYZAJ BERKANT YALÇIN, GREENLİNE PEYZAJ GREENLİNE PEYZAJ Modern garden
GREENLİNE PEYZAJ

GREENLİNE PEYZAJ
GREENLİNE PEYZAJ
GREENLİNE PEYZAJ

If you have beautiful mature trees in your garden, why not make a little more of them by adding some hanging decorations? Birdcages, handmade garlands and lights are all great options!

8. A deluxe grilling station.

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited Mediterranean style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

When barbecuing is a serious matter, you need a grill that is up to the task. Building yourself a cooking station, complete with worktops where you need them and even a pizza oven, will take your summer garden parties to the next level!

9. Gorgeous garden lighting.

Cosmic Jar, HeadSprung Ltd HeadSprung Ltd Garden Lighting
HeadSprung Ltd

Cosmic Jar

HeadSprung Ltd
HeadSprung Ltd
HeadSprung Ltd

Lighting your garden doesn't have to be a tricky affair that needs electricians on hand, as you can simply string up some solar-powered bulbs or make fairy jars (as seen here). Whatever you decide, just make sure your option is waterproof and energy efficient!

10. A zen garden.

Jardin Zen Moderno, Jardines Japoneses -- Estudio de Paisajismo Jardines Japoneses -- Estudio de Paisajismo Zen garden
Jardines Japoneses -- Estudio de Paisajismo

Jardines Japoneses -- Estudio de Paisajismo
Jardines Japoneses -- Estudio de Paisajismo
Jardines Japoneses -- Estudio de Paisajismo

Who doesn't need some extra peace and relaxation in their lives? We know we do, so a small zen garden installation sounds like a great idea. You can simply select a corner and get to work, but make sure you plan it properly, as this will make the creation far simpler. 

Which of these would you like to try in your garden?

