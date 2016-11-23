10 simple garden projects to cheer up your outdoor space

We really hope you haven't seen a change in the weather and assumed it was time to slack off where your garden is concerned! Yes, the temperature may have dropped and rain might be more frequent now, but that's no reason to stop thinking ahead to spring and planning how you are going to make even more of your outdoor space next year! In fact, landscape architects will tell you that when the weather turns bad and keeps you indoors, that's the perfect time for designing and planning new and exciting projects! If you need a little inspiration for your future garden upgrades, we are here to help, with 10 incredible ideas that you need to see. We think you'll be tempted by at least one of these, so make your choice and get planning, as spring will be here before we know it!