homify 360º: Sumiyoshido, Japan

Good design is the best marketing. It’s true. Every now and then a business comes along that is simply so beautifully designed that suddenly it’s hard to resist becoming suddenly interested in what it was selling, even if you couldn’t have cared less previously. Sumiyoshido, a shop and clinic in Tokyo specialising in traditional Asian therapies including acupuncture, is one such business. Whether you feel positively or negatively about these kinds of therapies is irrelevant; it would be impossible to walk past this place without at least pausing to admire its uniquely intriguing interior. Exactly what makes it so special? Well, read on to find out.