The light and airy family home of your dreams

Here at homify we’ve witnessed our fair share of eco homes and passive houses, but none quite as sweet as today’s feature project. Boasting rustic Scandinavian touches, plenty of character as well as an environmentally friendly design and construction, this property is sure to impress. Heart-meltingly and swoon-worthy, this enviable dwelling comes replete with a modern ambience yet employs shabby-chic aesthetics to soften the overall structure and embolden an aura of restful serenity.

Conceived by Spanish-based House Habitat, this passive house includes a ventilated façade with maintenance-free sliding, sanitary slab with timber beam construction, cellulose insulation, an aerothermic boiler and air renewal system with energy recovery. You might be asking what all of this means – essentially it is a low energy home, which maximises its insulation to reduce costs and its impact on the environment.

Designed with truly gorgeous interior decorations, a sense of charm, and a beautiful neutral colour scheme, you’re going to want to check out this home. So come with us while we peek inside this stylish, sophisticated and easy-going abode…