7 ways to design your home to keep it cool and fresh

Living in Hong Kong there are undeniably a few things that you will want to achieve with your home design. Hong Kong lies in a monsoon-influenced subtropical climate – and what does that mean exactly? Basically: humidity, rain, more humidity and heat. Sure, the winter chill does set in with the mercury dropping to around 10 degrees, but more often than not Hong Kong is sunny, warm and pleasant. What does this mean for your home’s design? When you start planning your new house or apartment you’ll want to factor in the climate, and design a dwelling that remains temperate and inviting, despite high humidity and oppressive heat.

To provide a few tips and tricks we’ve gathered 7 ways you can design your home to keep it cool and fresh. From simply rethinking your interior to choosing the right insulation, there are plenty of ways you can ensure your property is well suited to its environment, providing a comfy and enjoyable place to live.