The 10 best colours for small bathrooms

Here at homify we talk a lot about how to decorate and design your tiny wash space to ensure it reflects your desired aesthetic and ambience. Working with compact spaces can be tough, but we’re here to offer a helping hand with our 10 suggestions for colour shades in your small bathroom. The right colour scheme in your room can often mean the difference between an enduring and enjoyable experience and a soon-to-be-dated, loathsome space. Opt for the former and choose your hues, shades and tones with care and consideration.
Ready to begin? Check out our top 10 choices below, and start planning your domestic bathroom renovation or refurbishment today!
First up, a classic. Titanium white is a crisp solution that will suit all bathrooms, large or tiny. Look for crisp marble tones and pair with a bright white paint.
In this bathroom the designers have opted for an antique ivory hue. This works beautifully against the pops of colour and the floral accessories.
Slate is cool, crisp and understated—and perfect for a compact bathroom. Look at pairing this hue with other darker shades for contrast, or lighten it with bright white tones.
In this example the bathroom designers have opted for a set up that maximises space, while choosing a warm sand colour for the walls. This is paired with contrasting darker shades, and ambient lighting choices.
Aubergine is included in this room using a patterned wallpaper. Forget the myth that small spaces need bright colours, because this room definitely stands out from the crowd!
Yellow is brilliant for small wash spaces and packs a real zesty punch! Add touches of bright canary yellow to boost character and life in your space, and pair with white for a simple, foolproof design.
Aqua is a little risqué, but when added correctly can look superb. This room is eye-catching and delightfully rich in its tones, and imparts an almost sci-fi-esque ambience.
Charcoal works wonders in small bathrooms, increasing the perceived notion of space and enlarging the overall sense of openness.
Like like yellow, red is sure to make a statement. Add this hue in small doses for a lovely (and passionate) aura and atmosphere.
Duck egg blue is timeless and chic. This colour looks gorgeous with white or cream tones, and is always going to impart notions of wealth and class.
