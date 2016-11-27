The 10 best colours for small bathrooms

Here at homify we talk a lot about how to decorate and design your tiny wash space to ensure it reflects your desired aesthetic and ambience. Working with compact spaces can be tough, but we’re here to offer a helping hand with our 10 suggestions for colour shades in your small bathroom. The right colour scheme in your room can often mean the difference between an enduring and enjoyable experience and a soon-to-be-dated, loathsome space. Opt for the former and choose your hues, shades and tones with care and consideration.

Ready to begin? Check out our top 10 choices below, and start planning your domestic bathroom renovation or refurbishment today!