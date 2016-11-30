10 feng shui tricks to bring happiness to your home

Are you a feng shui devotee or a newbie? In case you’re unaware, feng shui is a 3000-year-old Chinese system of laws that are considered to govern spatial organisation and positioning relative to the flow of energy (chi). What does this mean for your décor and decorative interior choices? Basically, feng shui guides your design choices by offering balance (yin and yang) in order to achieve domestic harmony.
But where does one start? To provide a few tips and tricks, we’ve collated 10 tricks for a happy home. These feng shui basics cover many rooms of the house, with plenty of principles that can be manipulated to suit different interior areas and spaces. If you’d like to learn more, and transform your dwelling from hindered to happy, read on below!
As opposed to other rooms in the house, your bathroom door should stay firmly closed when not (and possibly when) in use. As well as keeping the door closed to keep odours out of the house, you should remember to keep the toilet seat down, as open drains are purported to encourage money to drain out of your pockets.
Your bed should be located in a position of power. This will enhance happiness and strength. It should be in the furthest corner of the room, in good command of the door, but not facing it directly. You should also avoid windows behind your bed if possible, as this can drain your energy.
Water features and Zen gardens can be used to your advantage, and should be placed in areas that you want to enhance your flow of energy. In the front garden this can be particularly useful, as well as indoors around the staircase or balcony.
Clutter and mess will add to your stress levels and reduce any sense of harmony in your house. Tidy, clean and stay organised to promote positive chi, and remove any stressors.
Breakages cause anxiety and frustration in the home. If you have a leaky pipe, squeaky door or sticky window you should have them repaired immediately.
Your home office is a place of power and energy and should be treated in the right way. The desk should generally face the door to allow you to see who enters, but if this is not possible a window can offer inspiration and positive energy flow.
In the living room you should pay attention to your lighting. The room should be bright but still enjoyably atmospheric. Avoid adding mirror behind the sofa and attempt to create a central space that motivates individuals to come and go with ease.
Your entrance should remain clutter free and clear. The entry is believed to be where energy joins the household, and therefore keeping things away from it will promote positive energy entering.
One of the most important factors to consider is the way you design and decorate your abode. Rooms should be given care and time to reflect the desires of the occupants. Look at where you place your furniture, and if something feels wrong, go with your gut and change it.
Plants can be added throughout the home, but are particularly beneficial at the top of kitchen cabinets, and in the bedroom. Place three plants in your bedroom to enhance romance, and utilise pink flowers if possible.
