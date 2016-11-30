Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 feng shui tricks to bring happiness to your home

press profile homify press profile homify
oriental vintage, ample design co ltd ample design co ltd Bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Are you a feng shui devotee or a newbie? In case you’re unaware, feng shui is a 3000-year-old Chinese system of laws that are considered to govern spatial organisation and positioning relative to the flow of energy (chi). What does this mean for your décor and decorative interior choices? Basically, feng shui guides your design choices by offering balance (yin and yang) in order to achieve domestic harmony.

But where does one start? To provide a few tips and tricks, we’ve collated 10 tricks for a happy home. These feng shui basics cover many rooms of the house, with plenty of principles that can be manipulated to suit different interior areas and spaces. If you’d like to learn more, and transform your dwelling from hindered to happy, read on below!

1. Keep your bathroom door closed

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

As opposed to other rooms in the house, your bathroom door should stay firmly closed when not (and possibly when) in use. As well as keeping the door closed to keep odours out of the house, you should remember to keep the toilet seat down, as open drains are purported to encourage money to drain out of your pockets.

2. Look at your bed’s location and position

oriental vintage, ample design co ltd ample design co ltd Bedroom Property,Wood,Interior design,Orange,Architecture,Flooring,Comfort,Floor,Wall,Line
ample design co ltd

oriental vintage

ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

Your bed should be located in a position of power. This will enhance happiness and strength. It should be in the furthest corner of the room, in good command of the door, but not facing it directly. You should also avoid windows behind your bed if possible, as this can drain your energy.

3. Where to place your Zen garden or water feature

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Water features and Zen gardens can be used to your advantage, and should be placed in areas that you want to enhance your flow of energy. In the front garden this can be particularly useful, as well as indoors around the staircase or balcony.

4. Keep your home free from clutter

MJ's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist kitchen Cabinetry,Furniture,Countertop,Table,Kitchen,Wood,Building,Lighting,Hall,Interior design
arctitudesign

MJ's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

Clutter and mess will add to your stress levels and reduce any sense of harmony in your house. Tidy, clean and stay organised to promote positive chi, and remove any stressors.

5. Keep your dwelling maintained

Living Room ZERO9 Country style living room
ZERO9

Living Room

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Breakages cause anxiety and frustration in the home. If you have a leaky pipe, squeaky door or sticky window you should have them repaired immediately.

6. Be inspired in your home office

A casa di Giulia, Plastudio Plastudio Eclectic style study/office
Plastudio

Plastudio
Plastudio
Plastudio

Your home office is a place of power and energy and should be treated in the right way. The desk should generally face the door to allow you to see who enters, but if this is not possible a window can offer inspiration and positive energy flow.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Improve the flow of energy in your living spaces

BI's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist dining room
arctitudesign

BI's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

In the living room you should pay attention to your lighting. The room should be bright but still enjoyably atmospheric. Avoid adding mirror behind the sofa and attempt to create a central space that motivates individuals to come and go with ease.

8. Keep your entrance minimal

반포 래미안 퍼스티지 81PY, wizingallery wizingallery Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
wizingallery

wizingallery
wizingallery
wizingallery

Your entrance should remain clutter free and clear. The entry is believed to be where energy joins the household, and therefore keeping things away from it will promote positive energy entering.

9. Design with care and consideration

homify Modern nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

One of the most important factors to consider is the way you design and decorate your abode. Rooms should be given care and time to reflect the desires of the occupants. Look at where you place your furniture, and if something feels wrong, go with your gut and change it.

10. Add plants

Diseño de proyectos y espacios, Eurekaa Eurekaa Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Eurekaa

Eurekaa
Eurekaa
Eurekaa

Plants can be added throughout the home, but are particularly beneficial at the top of kitchen cabinets, and in the bedroom. Place three plants in your bedroom to enhance romance, and utilise pink flowers if possible.

Do you think you’ll try any of these feng shui tricks in your home? If you’d like some more domestic inspiration, we recommend: 22 pictures of an inspiring modern home

A classic wooden home for a large family
Have you tried a little feng shui in your home? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks