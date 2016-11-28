Your browser is out-of-date.

9 simple ideas for the outside of your home

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
First impressions are unquestionably crucial. However, this doesn’t only apply to your choice of greeting, clothing or conversation, it also applies to your home. Curb appeal increases the value of your property, while improving the ambience and atmosphere. If you really want to spruce up your home’s exterior you are going to want to check out our 9 simple suggestions below. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need a tonne of money to give your dwelling’s façade a renewed and refreshed aura.

Whether you’re looking to sell, or simply want to give your home a seasonal refresh, we’re here to help! Ready to get started? Begin your exterior home renovation by reading on below!

1. Work on your front door

Domporte, Domporte Domporte Windows & doors Doors
Your front door makes a huge impression on the rest of your dwelling. If yours is lacking some charm, character or simply doesn't function correctly, it might be time to upgrade!

2. Choose a bold hue

Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo Boscolo Windows & doors Doors
Upper Park, Loughton

A bold front door or entrance hue is a great (and easy) way to give your dwelling a touch of class and drama. Take some cues from this example and opt for something daring and exciting!

3. Landscape your garden

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Garden Accessories & decoration
Juanapur Farmhouse

Your garden definitely needs to be maintained, and should be correctly landscaped to reflect your desired ambience and atmosphere. 

4. Add an inviting ambience

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
An inviting ambience might mean some chairs for guests, lighting, or an array of plants, or all of the above! Look at what you can add or remove to enhance the overall aura and exterior aesthetic of your space, paying attention to the specifics, while still looking at the bigger picture. 

5. Boost the space with a flower garden

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
A flower garden is a great way to increase your gardening skills, while sprucing up the outside of your home. A flowerbed can be created in the front of your home, as seen above, or in your back garden to be enjoyed by friends and guests. 

6. Add a relaxation station

Wohnungen Bauträger 3D-Visualisierung, winhard 3D winhard 3D Flat roof
Need to zone out or relax? The outside of your home can be spruced up easily to accommodate your needs. Simply add a set of comfy furniture, some floor cushions and a nice bottle of wine!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Perhaps hang a hammock?

Apartamento Bairro Ipanema, Stúdio Márcio Verza Stúdio Márcio Verza Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
To offer your outdoor space a sense of true luxury, you can always add a hammock or hanging chair. This exterior area is perfectly adorned, and looks beautifully relaxing, while still sophisticated.

8. Add colour to your entrance

Outdoor illuminated doorframe Applelec Modern windows & doors
Outdoor illuminated doorframe

The designers of this row house have opted for some bright hues to add a sense of energy and verve to the property. If you want to spruce up the outside of your home, grab a paintbrush, some paint and get started!

9. Give the space a clean!

堺市の住宅 / 縁側のある家, 一級建築士事務所アールタイプ 一級建築士事務所アールタイプ Modern windows & doors
Finally, and probably most obviously, give your outside space a clean. Simple, free and easy, cleaning and de-cluttering the exterior of your home will spruce it up in very little time. 

How do you keep the exterior of your home neat and tidy? Let us know below!

