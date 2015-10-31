The Stylish American Carriage House

This beautiful dwelling is the product of Portland's Path Architecture and represents an inventive approach to compact living. Entitled The Laurelhurst Carriage House, the home is effectively comprised of a garage with a studio apartment perched atop, providing a versatile space that can be used as an artists studio, guest house or apartment. Despite its simple interior, the home includes everything necessary for stylish, modern living, with the outdoor space incorporating multiple, luxurious elements designed to delight the occupants.

An outdoor kitchen and dining area stand ready to accommodate entertaining, with a contemporary fireplace included in the garden to ward off the chill of winter. Searching for relaxation and indulgence? Look no further than the home's external spa and sauna. Trimmed in the warm tones of timber, these areas provide a prime locale in which to relax and unwind, with the refreshing novelty of an outdoor rain shower included for a gentle, full-body cleanse.

The interior of the home is dressed in polished timber, creating a stylish and open area for day-to-day living. Inventive furnishings have been included, allowing the occupants to customise the space to suit their needs but blending into one another when not in use, to help create an expansive air within the compact home.

This dwelling is a pleasure to behold as it beautifully intertwines elements of indoor and outdoor living. Have a look below and see what you think!