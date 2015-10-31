The Stylish American Carriage House

This beautiful dwelling is the product of Portland's Path Architecture and represents an inventive approach to compact living. Entitled The Laurelhurst Carriage House, the home is effectively comprised of a garage with a studio apartment perched atop, providing a versatile space that can be used as an artists studio, guest house or apartment. Despite its simple interior, the home includes everything necessary for stylish, modern living, with the outdoor space incorporating multiple, luxurious elements designed to delight the occupants.
An outdoor kitchen and dining area stand ready to accommodate entertaining, with a contemporary fireplace included in the garden to ward off the chill of winter. Searching for relaxation and indulgence? Look no further than the home's external spa and sauna. Trimmed in the warm tones of timber, these areas provide a prime locale in which to relax and unwind, with the refreshing novelty of an outdoor rain shower included for a gentle, full-body cleanse.
The interior of the home is dressed in polished timber, creating a stylish and open area for day-to-day living. Inventive furnishings have been included, allowing the occupants to customise the space to suit their needs but blending into one another when not in use, to help create an expansive air within the compact home.
This dwelling is a pleasure to behold as it beautifully intertwines elements of indoor and outdoor living. Have a look below and see what you think!
The facade of the home stands proud in hues of soft brown, with its modern exterior looking out upon a garden filled with features designed to optimise its use. A stylish area for food preparation has been constructed, replete with stainless steel barbecue and sink unit, with the simple lines of a modern outdoor setting laying in wait to accommodate a hearty family meal or to entertain guests. The dining area has been cleverly wedged between both the barbecue and a contemporary, outdoor fireplace, with each element providing warmth on a chilly afternoon or evening.
Not that temperature will ever be too much of a problem for the lucky residents of this abode, as a sauna, spa and outdoor shower have also been included beyond the dining area for supreme relaxation all year round!
A close up of the home's entrance reveals the tantalising shower and sauna in their chic opulence. Finished in the rich tones of softly polished timber, these elements of modern luxury provide the perfect source of rejuvenation for the occupants.
A rain shower stands ready to cleanse and refresh after a lengthy sojourn in the spa and sauna, with sleek, stone steps poised nearby to provide ascension to the comfort of the home's interior.
The interior of the home is beautifully expansive, with smooth, polished timber predominating throughout the decor, infusing the space with a warm sense of style. Large, glazed windows aid in the circulation of air, light and colour, with the soft greenery of the garden filtering into the space.
The kitchen is simple, streamlined and outfitted with all the necessary mod cons, while the dining table also employs the steady tones of woodgrain, giving off a traditional, welcoming air.
In order to maximise the use of space within the home the designers have needed to employ a high degree of ingenuity, with furnishing throughout both comfortable and compact. The neutral colour scheme seen here allows the pieces to blend effortlessly into one another when not in use, aiding the sense of visual expansion within the studio. The stacked desk provides ample assistance when entertaining indoors, while the contemporary lines of the subdued sofa can transform into a bed at a moment's notice. In the corner stands a subtle, sleek chest of drawers, providing much-needed storage.
The bathroom of the home is simple and stylish. Dressed in pristine white and warm timber, the room is compact but comfortable. The colour scheme complements the prevailing hues and materials used throughout the rest of the abode, providing for continuity of design and aiding in the sense of stealth within this space, which is tucked away behind the kitchen area.
