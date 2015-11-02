The house above the harbour

One of the challenges of high-rise living, particularly in a densely populated city like Hong Kong, is trying to pack myriad luxurious features into a small apartment space. This lovely abode, the brainchild of architects Arctitudesign, includes all the mod cons necessary for a comfortable lifestyle, within a humble 100m2 floorpan.

Design director Alexander Suen took great pains to ensure that 50% of the materials used are recycled or second hand, adding an element of sustainability to this urban construction, which exists in a prime position overlooking Hong Kong's beautiful harbour!

The home exudes casual style, with the use of wood throughout the space imbuing a soothing sense of tradition, and a spectrum of deep colours included in the decor to subtly enliven the atmosphere. A gorgeous view of the surrounding city awaits onlookers, as the harbour streams through large windows, intriguing the home with its relaxed activity.

The living and dining areas melt effortlessly into one another, while the office and master bedroom have been sectioned off for privacy. The office space appears mature but light-hearted—more like a playroom for grown-ups than a place to undertake painstaking tasks. The bedroom rests in relaxed luxury, with a voluminous bed looking over another spectacular view, and a sectioned dressing area taking this design to new and inventive heights!