8 tips to reduce your energy consumption

In this day and age, we are witnessing the beginning of many changes, not simply climate change, but a change in the way we conduct ourselves, and the way we choose to live our lives. There is a desire to alter the impact we are having on the world, as well as improve the earth for the betterment of our children. But where to start? There are so many different ways to act a little more eco-friendly, and sympathetic to the environment, Today on homify we are taking a look at eight different examples to reduce energy output, and in turn reduce electricity bills. By following a few simple steps you can save money, while feeling good about doing your part to save the planet.
Simple adjustments to everyday routines such as switching off lights, and taking shorter showers, can greatly improve your homes ambience as well as its impact. If you would like to learn more, take a peek at the following examples, and start thinking with an eco-friendly mind and soul!
The first point to consider is the insulation for your home. If your house is not adequately insulated, you will spend a huge amount of money heating and cooling your dwelling. Insulation can come in many different forms. The first option is to double glaze your windows. Double glazing stops noise as well as heat and cold entering. This drastically reduces your heating and cooling costs, as there is not as much energy needlessly escaping your home.
Secondly, the house itself should be properly insulated. This is often within the walls, and may not be possible in some condos, or other apartments. However, if you have a townhouse or freestanding dwelling, you can engage a professional to help you re-insulate your home. The final option to help insulate your home is to dress your windows adequately. Window dressings keep the heat out and the warmth in, regulating the temperature and ambience of your home.
Lighting is by far one of the easiest ways to reduce your overall household energy consumption. We tend to leave lights on, even when they are not in use, in addition to outside lights that often are not required at all. However, the solution is simple!
Firstly, you will want to ensure you replace all of your existing bulbs with energy saving LED or another eco alternative. The standard tungsten bulb can consume a huge volume of energy, and by switching to a fluorescent or LED, you will save a lot of energy. Additionally, they also require replacement less than typical bulbs, meaning you will save time too.
Secondly, consider the lights you use, and when you use them, you may find you simply don’t need that bedroom light or kitchen light on in the first place. Reduce your usage, and switch them of when not needed, and you are on the way to reducing your energy consumption.
Energy reduction doesn’t strictly mean turning off lights and switching to different bulbs, it also incorporates your water usage. Water usage is one of the biggest problems within a household, and can contribute to your overall energy usage.
If you have an electric water heater, the amount of time you spend in the shower or bathroom could contribute to rising electricity costs. Additionally, by reducing water usage, you will help to create an eco-friendly household.
Fittings play a huge role in helping to cut down your overall energy usage and consumption. Different water fittings will ensure you reduce the usage during showers and bathing, while changing your light fittings may also help reduce consumption.
Appliances account for most of the energy used in a household. These include fridges, ovens, computers, wand televisions, but in reality there are so many more. To reduce energy consumption within a house, it is often a good idea to employ some smart technology.
These days you can buy certain plugs and adapters that ensure no item stays on after you use it. Additionally, you can ensure items such as DVD players do not stay operating when they aren’t needed. Finally, when purchasing new appliances, check to see their energy rating before you buy. Many new appliances can be a little more expensive initially, but save you money in the long run.
Heating and cooling one’s home is often where a lot of the energy consumption goes. Almost everyone in owns an air conditioners as it is essential for comfortable domestic life. These air conditioners however, are huge energy waters. Ensure you have a new model that boast eco-friendly advantages, and that you only use it when necessary.
Finally pair your air conditioner use with good insulation to create a functional and low energy home.
Energy savings don’t just have to stay within the home, there are also plenty of ways to save energy when you are outside of the house too. Transport is a he contributor to energy consumption as we rely heavily on fossil fuels to get us from A to B. Choose a more economical method of travel, and consider public transport or a bike where possible.
If you are in the market for a new automobile, consider an energy friendly vehicle, possibly a hybrid, or a low emissions car.
Finally, the last point we are making is to do with passive design. The term ‘Passivhaus’ started in Germany, and is essentially the mantra of designing and constructing with environmental friendliness. The aim is to design a dwelling that works with the environment instead of against it.
Passive design means ensuring your home is working with the land, and not against it. Incorporating good insulation, strong architectural features, and an essence of sympathy with the environment, these houses utilise design to create homes for future generations.
