Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Before & after: From a terrible flat to a beautiful home!

Justwords Justwords
REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Novodeco Novodeco Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

An old-fashioned apartment with unstylish décor is no one’s idea of a comfortable and inviting home! The expert team at Spanish renovation company Novodeco undertook the project of remodelling a shabby, dreary and outdated apartment in Alicante and gave it a complete makeover, transforming it from mediocre to magnificent! Let’s have a closer look…

​Before: commonplace kitchen

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Novodeco Novodeco Modern kitchen
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

The old-fashioned floor and wall tiles of this shabby kitchen belong to a bygone era. The furniture and fittings are pedestrian at best.

​After: stunning makeover

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Novodeco Novodeco Modern kitchen
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

The modern and elegant white and grey palette contrasts brilliantly with the vibrant red countertop – what an incredible transformation! The trendy hanging lights look stylish, and the substitution of windows with a skylight is a touch of genius.

​After: classy utility area

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Novodeco Novodeco Modern kitchen
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

A red countertop again provides a lively contrast to the neutral hues of this space, which is given an extra dollop of class by a warm wooden floor and potted plant.

​Before: dull living area

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Novodeco Novodeco Modern dining room
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

The living room looks unattractive to say the least! The furniture and accessories lack aesthetic appeal, and the space feels claustrophobic.

​After: modern outdoor area

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Novodeco Novodeco Modern garden
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

The utility area flows into an outdoor space that has been remodelled with the use of white paint and interesting roof beams. The colourful flowerpots add a dash of colour.

​After: dining in style

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Novodeco Novodeco Modern dining room
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

The kitchen, dining and utility areas are seamlessly integrated by a classy wooden floor. The glass and metal dining table and white chairs give the area a stylish look that is enhanced by the linear lights.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​Before: unappealing and uninviting

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Novodeco Novodeco Modern living room
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

Viewing the living room from another angle, the heavy sofa and tasteless décor really needs to go!

​After: modern living

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Novodeco Novodeco Modern living room
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

The living area looks trendy and stylish with its wooden floor, sliding glass doors, modern lights and the red couch that matches the kitchen countertop.

​Before: drab outdoor space

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Novodeco Novodeco Modern garden
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

The outdoor space connected to the utility area was previously dull and shabby, with outdated tiles and nothing remotely appealing about it.

​Before: boring bedroom

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Novodeco Novodeco Modern style bedroom
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

What can we say about this sad bedroom? It's certainly not a room where anyone would want to spend much time!

​After: relaxing in elegant comfort

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Novodeco Novodeco Modern style bedroom
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

A bedroom is a place for comfort and relaxation, and Novodeco have nailed the look! The white and grey décor, recessed lights and modern cabinets combine for a sophisticated appearance—and the bed looks cosy.

​Before: antique bathroom

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Novodeco Novodeco Modern bathroom
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

The blue and white colour palette in the old bathroom is not unappealing, but very dated and needs a modern touch.

​After: modern and elegant

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, Novodeco Novodeco Modern bathroom
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

The bathroom has transformed into a chic space with elegant fittings, gorgeous wooden panelling, linear lights and a skylight to let in that natural glow.

Novodeco have done a superb job of transforming a mediocre house into a stylish home! Take a look at another ideabook for more ideas: The modern stone home built for family life!

The little stone house with room for everything
Which room in this home is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks