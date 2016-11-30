Cheap and chic: Abandoned container turned into a cool home

Containers of all shapes and sizes are thrown away every day, creating an ever-increasing mountain of waste. We’re totally in favour of eco-friendly homes but using waste containers to build a home – is it even possible? A team of professionals in the field of ecological design from U.S-based Ecosa Institute shows us that it is! Using discarded shipping containers, the team of experts has conjured up a marvel of a residence, which is not only beautiful and stylish but also budget and environment-friendly. Let’s explore this amazing abode and gain inspiration to build our own eco-friendly dream home!
Who would ever guess that this lovely home is made of waste containers? The corrugated vertical lines of the containers look designed on purpose to enhance the stylish effect of the walls. The ground is a beautiful composition of bricks and gravel that goes well with the lovely green hue of the stacked containers, which have eco-friendly fittings like solar panels for electricity and heating. A meld of low maintenance and high performance indeed!
Partitions are easy to install and simple to paint. The walls of the bedroom are a pristine white that matches the immaculate, comfortable bed and soft curtains and creates an illusion of greater space. Brightened by works of art on the wall and given a warm and cosy look by the carpet, the bedroom is a dream! The windows of the adjoining bathroom ensure lots of natural light and fresh air, while the sanitary ware is sleek and trendy.
A small house necessitates an open design. The dining area is separate yet integrated with the living area. The simple and elegant wooden table teams beautifully with 6 vibrant chairs and is illuminated through a wall of glazed windows. Matching its colour scheme, the brown and red staggered staircase is neatly placed to one side. The grey floor conveys a calm effect and harmonises with the green tones of the walls.
This is a modern and functional kitchen that can be the star of any home. The brown wooden cabinets look sleek and rich, with the one blue cabinet matching the backsplash to create a pretty colour scheme atop the serene grey floor. The use of LED spotlights is trendy and innovative.
A close look at the living room showcases the creativity of the designers, who have efficiently composed a charming modern living space inside a container! With two containers making a double storey, the ingenious idea of a half-ceiling gives a spacious effect. The furniture is comfortable and trendy and combines with the modern lamps and plants near the elegant staircase in a veritable symphony of style!
Ecosa Institute proves that container homes lack neither functionality nor style. What an inspiration for your plot of land!