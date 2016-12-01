10 affordable ideas for your hallways and corridors

An oft-neglected area of the home, corridors and hallways are notoriously abandoned and overlooked. However, of all the rooms in your abode, it is the hall or corridor that is almost definitely going to be visited by your guests, and therefore is poised to make a striking impression on those who stopover. Instead of thinking of your hallway as an unnecessary waste of decorating space, why not pay it a little attention?
Today we’ll be checking out 10 affordable ideas for decorating your corridors, entrances and hallways, which are sure to inspire a renovation or domestic refurbishment. Check them out below!
Wall-mounted mirrors are a great option for those looking to enhance their hallway or entry, as well as increase the perceived space in the room. Opt for a floor-to-ceiling mirror for maximum effect, or choose a simple decorative mirror for style and sophistication.
Interesting light fittings are often inexpensive, and will instantly add character and charm to the internal space. If you are lacking a little inspiration, take your cues from this gorgeously luxurious entrance that boasts an array of different and varied lights.
Simple furniture doesn't have to look bland or uninspiring; in fact, the simpler the better in many cases. Here we see some basic items that have been employed within this entrance hall stylishly and with care. Although they are modest in appearance, they offer functionality and charming practicality.
Chalkboard paint is a great option for those who want to quickly refresh their entrance with minimal hassle and fuss. Not only does chalkboard paint come in a wide range of colours, it's also great for getting creative with your entrance greeting!
Interior designers know the benefits of indoor plants in the home and you should too! Plants add life and vivacity with relative ease, and are often low maintenance.
If you are unsure where to begin in implementing your indoor plants, you can check out our other helpful Ideabook: 9 creative ways to add plants to your small home
If your hallway furniture is looking a little dull or dreary, why not give it a lick of paint and a new lease on life? Try a bold or inventive hue, and match it with some carefully curated, similarly coloured accoutrements.
Artworks personalise your space and needn't cost the earth. Try your hand at creating some of your own, or have some of your family photographs printed and framed.
Much like number 1's example, a freestanding mirror is an excellent way to create an eye-catching feature within your entrance, while also expanding the room's observed space. A freestanding mirror can be a great DIY project, or can be purchased inexpensively from homeware shops or second-hand stores.
If your hallway, entrance or corridor needs separating from the rest of your home, you can always paint it an individual and definition-creating hue. In this example the designers have opted for a blue wall colour that helps segregate the entrance, while increasing its appeal and allure.
Your front door can offer more than a place to exit and enter your abode. It can also act as a standout feature within your space, and by giving it a new colour, can stand out beautifully in your hall.
