9 modern yet traditional homes you'll love

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Recreatie woning, 2by4-architects 2by4-architects Modern houses
Classic home designs have an enduring charm about them. They evoke memories of the past and this can be a deeply comforting quality in a home. But our modern lifestyles aren't really suited to older homes. They were often dark, filled with lots of little rooms and constructed as a barrier against the outside world. These days we spend far less time working outdoors. So when we come home, most people want to relax in a brighter, lighter home with a stronger connection with the natural world. They also want the sense of ease in a minimalist modern home. So how can you combine the two? Well, today we present 9 modern yet traditional homes that may just provide the answer. Let's check them out!

1. A modern barn conversion

Außen Reet, innen wow - 3 überraschende Häuser zum Verlieben, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Modern houses
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

The old European barn design was given a modern facelift here with stunning results. The windows were expanded significantly to let in a whole lot more light.

2. A rustic touch

Laurel Rojo, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

This modest little modern home was given a classic old wooden door for a rustic touch. It's a simple solution that's easily accessible for those on a strict budget. The secret lies in the hefty size of the door and the transitional ivy covered panel.

3. Modern home in a classic form

Recreatie woning, 2by4-architects 2by4-architects Modern houses
2by4-architects

2by4-architects
2by4-architects
2by4-architects

The glass home is totally modern—except for the overall form. A peaked roof is a classic and enduring shape that adds a sense of cosy homeliness to almost every kind of design.

4. Mediterranean rural retreat

Caseiros House , SAMF Arquitectos SAMF Arquitectos Country style houses
SAMF Arquitectos

Caseiros House

SAMF Arquitectos
SAMF Arquitectos
SAMF Arquitectos

Small rural Mediterranean homes have a beautiful simplicity about them that translates quite well to the modern aesthetic. This little Portuguese home was converted into a modern retreat. The supporting beam on the terrace was removed so as to open up the view and create a fresh, streamlined outlook.

5. A family home with a modern atrium

Woonhuis Nijverdal, Beltman Architecten Beltman Architecten Modern houses
Beltman Architecten

Beltman Architecten
Beltman Architecten
Beltman Architecten

The peaked roof gives this family home a fairly conventional look in some ways. But the difference is in the walls and ceiling. The architects have designed the roof as a sort of shell, but the sides are constructed from glass along with the entire lower level of the home. This means the interior receives a seamless flow of light and air.

6. The perfect Japanese fushion

House of Nishimikuni, arbol arbol Modern living room
arbol

House of Nishimikuni

arbol
arbol
arbol

No one quite embraces the meeting point between old and new like Japanese designers. This sublime Japanese home has a tatami floor adjacent to a rather minimalist wooden kitchen. It also had a typically Japanese courtyard with a modern design.

7. Modern Dutch home

Hofhaus mit Kastanienbaum, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Modern houses
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

The rural home has a thatched roof, ochre walls and all the markings of a traditional Dutch home. From a distance, it would look at home within the larger area. But on closer inspection, it also has floor to ceiling glass feature walls. They allow lots of light to enter the home and give it a very modern feel.

8. A classic half A-frame home with modern finishes

homify Modern houses Metal Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

This kind of half A-frame home was popular in the 1970s. The design has been updated however with black galvanised steel cladding that extends all the way from the walls to the rooftop.

9. Classic home with a glass wall

Waldhaus mit Durchblick, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Modern houses
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

This bright home would fit perfectly into many suburban landscapes. The difference here is the large glass wall. It invites the outside world into the home and gives it a fresh and updated feel.

A neutral decor is often a good bridging point between old and new, for inspiration, have a look at 8 easy steps to a beautifully neutral home.

Which of these modern yet traditional homes appeals to you?

