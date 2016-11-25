9 modern yet traditional homes you'll love

Classic home designs have an enduring charm about them. They evoke memories of the past and this can be a deeply comforting quality in a home. But our modern lifestyles aren't really suited to older homes. They were often dark, filled with lots of little rooms and constructed as a barrier against the outside world. These days we spend far less time working outdoors. So when we come home, most people want to relax in a brighter, lighter home with a stronger connection with the natural world. They also want the sense of ease in a minimalist modern home. So how can you combine the two? Well, today we present 9 modern yet traditional homes that may just provide the answer. Let's check them out!
The old European barn design was given a modern facelift here with stunning results. The windows were expanded significantly to let in a whole lot more light.
This modest little modern home was given a classic old wooden door for a rustic touch. It's a simple solution that's easily accessible for those on a strict budget. The secret lies in the hefty size of the door and the transitional ivy covered panel.
The glass home is totally modern—except for the overall form. A peaked roof is a classic and enduring shape that adds a sense of cosy homeliness to almost every kind of design.
Small rural Mediterranean homes have a beautiful simplicity about them that translates quite well to the modern aesthetic. This little Portuguese home was converted into a modern retreat. The supporting beam on the terrace was removed so as to open up the view and create a fresh, streamlined outlook.
The peaked roof gives this family home a fairly conventional look in some ways. But the difference is in the walls and ceiling. The architects have designed the roof as a sort of shell, but the sides are constructed from glass along with the entire lower level of the home. This means the interior receives a seamless flow of light and air.
No one quite embraces the meeting point between old and new like Japanese designers. This sublime Japanese home has a tatami floor adjacent to a rather minimalist wooden kitchen. It also had a typically Japanese courtyard with a modern design.
The rural home has a thatched roof, ochre walls and all the markings of a traditional Dutch home. From a distance, it would look at home within the larger area. But on closer inspection, it also has floor to ceiling glass feature walls. They allow lots of light to enter the home and give it a very modern feel.
This kind of half A-frame home was popular in the 1970s. The design has been updated however with black galvanised steel cladding that extends all the way from the walls to the rooftop.
This bright home would fit perfectly into many suburban landscapes. The difference here is the large glass wall. It invites the outside world into the home and gives it a fresh and updated feel.
