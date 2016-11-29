11 affordable ideas for your Hong Kong rooftop

A rooftop entertaining area is an incredibly precious thing in Hong Kong. Most of the year the weather will be warm enough to enjoy it, and it will provide a much needed link with the outside world. Of course, unless you live on the outlying islands, it will almost always be surrounded by sky-high buildings. This isn't necessarily a bad thing however. The buildings will provide some barrier from strong gusts and it might even provide a great city backdrop for your evening soirees. So how do you go about making the most of your Hong Kong rooftop or terrace? Well, here at homify we have lots of ideas to get you started. So let's get going with 11 ideas for your Hong Kong rooftop.