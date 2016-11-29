Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 affordable ideas for your Hong Kong rooftop

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

A rooftop entertaining area is an incredibly precious thing in Hong Kong. Most of the year the weather will be warm enough to enjoy it, and it will provide a much needed link with the outside world. Of course, unless you live on the outlying islands, it will almost always be surrounded by sky-high buildings. This isn't necessarily a bad thing however. The buildings will provide some barrier from strong gusts and it might even provide a great city backdrop for your evening soirees. So how do you go about making the most of your Hong Kong rooftop or terrace? Well, here at homify we have lots of ideas to get you started. So let's get going with 11 ideas for your Hong Kong rooftop.

1. Light up the plants

PROJEKT WNĘTRZA MIESZKANIA W HONG KONGU M1-28M INVADER APARTMENT, OneByNine OneByNine Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
OneByNine

OneByNine
OneByNine
OneByNine

This Hong Kong home has a great little private courtyard. The space has been simply furnished and has a great deal of sophisticated. The secret to its success lies in the strong lights hidden within the simple bamboo plants.

2. Make it casual with cushions

Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

Outdoor furniture has to endure a huge amount of wear and tear. For a start, fabrics should always be weather and stain resistant. If you don't feel comfortable leaving furniture outside year round, invest in some huge colourful outdoor cushions. They create a sense of abundance without the accompanying hassle.

3. Bench-style seating with storage underneath

Una terrazza tutta da vivere, Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani Flat roof
Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani

Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani
Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani
Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani

There is nothing worse than a cluttered rooftop. Chances are that you don't have a whole lot of space to store items inside anyway. Bench style seating like this is an obvious solution. It serves as a comfortable seat and had store space underneath as well.

4. A little fire

Schmelzfeuer Outdoor XL Granicium, Denk Keramische Werkstätten Denk Keramische Werkstätten Garden Lighting
Denk Keramische Werkstätten

Denk Keramische Werkstätten
Denk Keramische Werkstätten
Denk Keramische Werkstätten

A little portable fire is a great, low maintenance accessory for the rooftop. It's easy to clean and easy to maintain. It could even be stored indoors if needed.

5. A pit fire

Feuerstellen , Radius Design Radius Design Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Radius Design

Radius Design
Radius Design
Radius Design

Pit fires are the latest must-have accessory for the rooftop. The good thing about a pit fire is that it creates a focus for your social interactions. It might also be used for some casual grilling too.

6. Vegetable garden that climbs the walls

Freshly Prepped: Chelsea Flower Show 2009 Aralia Modern bars & clubs Wood Green Commercial Spaces
Aralia

Freshly Prepped: Chelsea Flower Show 2009

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Chances are that your rooftop has more wall space than floor space. The obvious solution is to build up the walls. This rooftop design takes things a step further by incorporating a little vege garden. It's the perfect antidote to the strain of living in a big city!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Wooden tiles and grey stones

Proyecto Terraza Departamento Oriana, Sandra Molina Sandra Molina Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Sandra Molina

Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina

Wooden tiles add a lovely nature touch to any urban rooftop. They are particularly effective in a big cosmopolitan city like Hong Kong where there's a dearth of nature. They can get a little problematic when it comes to drainage points however. A good solution is a border of grey stones. It adds a nice sophisticated touch too.

8. A place to work in peace

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

Nothing quite beats the stress of work like a change of scenery. So perhaps you could install a simple portable balcony mounted desk space like this. It might help you create the perfect way to end your workday.

9. A unique rooftop lawn

Victoria 1, London, Urban Roof Gardens Urban Roof Gardens Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Urban Roof Gardens

Victoria 1, London

Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens

A soft green lawn is a beautiful thing to feel underneath your feet. As we can see here, a rooftop lawn can thrive in the most densely congested urban environments as well. Before considering something like this, you'll need to consider your drainage points and the weight of the soil on the roof.

10. Garden beds tucked behind bench-style seating

Small back garden design homify Modern garden
homify

Small back garden design

homify
homify
homify

This little rooftop entertaining space incorporates a good sturdy bench and some nice greenery. The secret here is the raised garden beds. They barely take up any space, but add a lovely private feel to the area.

11. Multilevel garden boxes

A Stunning Penthouse Terrace Project in London, Urban Roof Gardens Urban Roof Gardens Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Urban Roof Gardens

A Stunning Penthouse Terrace Project in London

Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens

The garden beds here are quite exposed to the elements. However, this isn't a problem because the plants are quite small and low. The most appealing thing about this rooftop garden design is the multilevel layout of the garden boxes and the slightly random design. It gives this otherwise bare rooftop a varying, natural quality.

For more outdoor entertaining ideas, have a look at 6 easy ways to shape your garden.

6 bungalows that everyone can build
Do you have any more tips specific to life in Hong Kong?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks