Give your kitchen a rustic makeover!

Who among us doesn't dream of dropping everything in our fast paced and hectic lives, and relocating to the countryside? With the cosiness of sumptuous interior spaces, and cool fresh breezes, the countryside is beginning to look more and more appealing! Escaping a bustling, and often brutal city environment can, for many, seem like an improbability. Unfortunately, although moving may sound like a fabulous option, the reality is far different. We have families, children to take to school, and friends. Leaving that behind can often seem impossible. However, that doesn't mean you can't bring a little of the countryside into your dwelling…

Rustic kitchens embody the perfect cooking experience with family and friends. They are warm places, areas of conviviality and joy. Rustic kitchens share stories, and hold history within their heritage materials and charming fittings. With all of these wonderful elements and features, it is no wonder that the rustic style of kitchen is among one of the most popular. These cosy and cheerful spaces often feature traditional fittings and fixtures such as wood ovens, or oil burning stoves, adding to the warmth and hospitality of the room.

Today on homify we are bringing you a little of the rustic life, kitchens that ooze style and chic shabbiness, while offering spaces of characterful history and fun. If you are considering renovating your kitchen, or simply want to impart a little provincial style into your home, check out the images below, and refurbish with confidence!