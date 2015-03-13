Illustration in the home

If you want to introduce a little more character into your home, seeking out pieces that make use of illustration can be an interesting way of doing so. There are practically infinite numbers of different styles of illustration to choose from – from cutesy and colourful to sombre and understated – and once you’ve found a look you like, or a particular artist whose work fits in well with your interior, it’s easy to stock up on lots of pieces that complement one another and to keep going back for more. Illustration is naturally appealing to us as humans because, even when it’s just a print on a piece of paper or fabric rather than an original work, its stylistic idiosyncrasies reflect the unique qualities of the individual who created it, and by extension the many inspiring differences between different people that make our species so endlessly fascinating. Take a look at these pieces that each use illustration in their own way for just a few ideas on making your home just a bit more artistic.