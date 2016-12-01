Your browser is out-of-date.

3 wooden cabins you'll want for yourself

Country style houses
Ever get tired of maddeningly fast urban life? Do you wish you had a small, quaint and cosy country house far away from the city? Well, make your dreams come true by taking inspirations from these 3 gorgeous wooden houses by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM Styl. Surrounded by lush greenery and peaceful nature, these picturesque homes come with easily comprehensible floor plans as well. Read on to know more!

1. A classic wooden home

This residence looks very much like a traditional wooden house, with its gables and simple lines. The grey roof adds a spot of contrast, while the rich wooden varnishing looks elegant amidst the fresh green grass. What a safe and warm little place!

First floor plan

Despite the modest dimensions of the house, the first floor has been divided into different functional space tastefully. The largest room comprises of the living and dining zones, while the kitchen offers sufficient space too. The bedrooms and bathrooms are comparatively smaller, as you would expect in a typical wooden cottage.

Second floor plan

The second floor looks less busy than the first floor, with two main bedrooms which are a little larger than the ones we saw before. A room has also been spared in case an overnight guest drops by.

2. A simple but elegant abode

This simple structure makes use of light-hued wood and quaint crisscross balustrades for a welcoming and charming look. Well-maintained gardens surround the home and make it appear bright and lively.

First floor plan

The first floor of this house looks very similar to that of the first house. The dining and living areas take up most of the space, with bedrooms and bathrooms occupying more compact quarters.

Second floor plan

With two lightly more spacious bedrooms and a guest room, the second floor also looks similar to that of the first house.

3. Dark and mysterious

Made with dark wood that contrasts the winding pathway nicely, this house looks elegant and mysterious. Manicured lawns surround the property for a luxurious atmosphere.

First floor plan

It is easy to see from this floor plan that the first floor of this house is more spacious than the ones we saw before. The living, dining, kitchen and a casual seating zone take up most of the space here. A great abode for large family gatherings.

Second floor plan

There are two large and elegant bedrooms on the second floor. One comes with double beds, while the other features a cosy attached bath.

Impressed? We hope you now have a fair idea of how to go about building your own wooden paradise in the country! Here’s another Ideabook to inspire: 8 fabulous houses under 75 m².

Which of these homes would you pick?

