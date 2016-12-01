3 wooden cabins you'll want for yourself

Ever get tired of maddeningly fast urban life? Do you wish you had a small, quaint and cosy country house far away from the city? Well, make your dreams come true by taking inspirations from these 3 gorgeous wooden houses by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM Styl. Surrounded by lush greenery and peaceful nature, these picturesque homes come with easily comprehensible floor plans as well. Read on to know more!
This residence looks very much like a traditional wooden house, with its gables and simple lines. The grey roof adds a spot of contrast, while the rich wooden varnishing looks elegant amidst the fresh green grass. What a safe and warm little place!
Despite the modest dimensions of the house, the first floor has been divided into different functional space tastefully. The largest room comprises of the living and dining zones, while the kitchen offers sufficient space too. The bedrooms and bathrooms are comparatively smaller, as you would expect in a typical wooden cottage.
The second floor looks less busy than the first floor, with two main bedrooms which are a little larger than the ones we saw before. A room has also been spared in case an overnight guest drops by.
This simple structure makes use of light-hued wood and quaint crisscross balustrades for a welcoming and charming look. Well-maintained gardens surround the home and make it appear bright and lively.
The first floor of this house looks very similar to that of the first house. The dining and living areas take up most of the space, with bedrooms and bathrooms occupying more compact quarters.
With two lightly more spacious bedrooms and a guest room, the second floor also looks similar to that of the first house.
Made with dark wood that contrasts the winding pathway nicely, this house looks elegant and mysterious. Manicured lawns surround the property for a luxurious atmosphere.
It is easy to see from this floor plan that the first floor of this house is more spacious than the ones we saw before. The living, dining, kitchen and a casual seating zone take up most of the space here. A great abode for large family gatherings.
There are two large and elegant bedrooms on the second floor. One comes with double beds, while the other features a cosy attached bath.
Impressed? We hope you now have a fair idea of how to go about building your own wooden paradise in the country!