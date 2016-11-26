Prefab houses: 7 things you need to know before buying yours

Planning a new home can be as simple or complicated as you want. When it comes to prefabricated housing, this is truer than ever. The planning process will generally begin with the choice of a construction firm with a basic housing model that has caught your eye. Then you'll need to consider all the variations and options on offer. This is where things can get complicated. The bespoke options are what really make the home your own. There are generally lots of opportunities to expand certain rooms and choose your own finishes to suit. The basic elements of these homes are prepared off-site, so you really need to make all these decisions quite early in the process. The good thing about prefabricated homes is that they are fairly easy to size up and down to suit your building site as well. Of course, these days we have graphic visualisation programs that help you get a very clear idea of the final product as well.

But as with any big project, it's easy to get overwhelmed when considering the project as a whole. So today we have broken down the process of choosing and planning your new prefabricated home into 7 simple steps. We will cover the essentials and hopefully make our readers feel a little inspired too. So let's get started!