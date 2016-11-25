The traditional family home with a modern twist

Attention all adventurous spirits and people of the sea! We at homify have a special house for you! Like a Spanish Galleon harboured in the port of Cadiz, this wonderful and curious family home is a quirky confluence of ideas and styles with many rooms and quarters, sloping ceilings and large wooden features that stand out like the beams in the heart of a grand old ship of the line.

This abode certainly has a smack of the sea about it. You can almost feel the air sweeping across deck or at least through the spacious, open-plan ground floor kitchen and lounge area. The whole house welcomes light in the strategic placement of its windows and rejoices in dark wooden flooring, as if Lord Nelson himself had influenced its design.