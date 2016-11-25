The traditional family home with a modern twist

Attention all adventurous spirits and people of the sea! We at homify have a special house for you! Like a Spanish Galleon harboured in the port of Cadiz, this wonderful and curious family home is a quirky confluence of ideas and styles with many rooms and quarters, sloping ceilings and large wooden features that stand out like the beams in the heart of a grand old ship of the line.
This abode certainly has a smack of the sea about it. You can almost feel the air sweeping across deck or at least through the spacious, open-plan ground floor kitchen and lounge area. The whole house welcomes light in the strategic placement of its windows and rejoices in dark wooden flooring, as if Lord Nelson himself had influenced its design.
Here we see the exterior of the home with its traditional form and complementary colours. The cute gabled roof and glossy white walls are instantly appealing, with a nod to nautical holiday chic. But what might it look like inside?
Wooden panels such as those found in vibrant Cornish or Australian beach houses indicate the attention of an ocean lover.
Surprises galore! Didn’t see this coming, did you? Neither did we… but what a room to hold a party! A retro 50s American diner complete with bar, record 'turntable' tables. Back to the future fan, anyone?
The theme of open space runs through this house as if the designer intended to bring the vastness of the ocean into every room. Here a choice of oceanic colours is evident in the split-level palette of pale green, blue, greys and whites.
Beams and decking feature on the veranda, built to face the sun with enough room to sling a hammock, or indeed a wicker basket. This use of wood implies a strong grounding and appreciation of nature.
We see how the designer carries this concept of nature through to the first floor landing. Its strict line of beams exude class and distinguished personality, and yet, at the same time, avoid being pompous or imperial by blending into a smoother white painted banister and panel walls.
The architect has used the sloping ceilings to great effect, creating interesting shapes and angles in the bedrooms. The decor is imbued with a ship-like quality that welcomes any available light through this unique large and small window placement.
Classic ocean colours. An inspiring place to write a story, compose a song, draw or paint. Or perhaps just relax and daydream of planes in the afternoons?
The Dark oaken flooring integrates beautifully with the airy feel of the sky blue and white, reminiscent of the sea and clouds. There is a clear and bold attempt to plan to bring two wonderful styles together. The architect and interior designer agreeing upon a relationship where the old admiralty shakes a firm hand with the modern beach house. How could you add your own personal touch to this unique design?
A state-of-the-art, ultra-modern, clean, hassle-free kitchen (or galley). Functional and at the same time social, with space and breakfast chairs for the family (or crew) to relax.
This scene reeks of adventure and stories. A perfect place to build upon a child’s treasure island-themed bedroom with proper pirate or sailing boat decor. Can you picture a treasure map or plastic swords painted on the sloping ceiling? What about a fishing net draped from a wall or a pirate flag design pillow case?
The main bedroom could easily be the captain’s cabin, and displays the old influences by way of the huge focal point main beam which makes a striking feature. The impression of being below deck is obvious. The huge, luxurious, king-sized chamber bed affirms this is the dwelling place of the master and commander.
You will have noticed the constant use of wood panelling throughout the house. Painted white in the best of sea faring traditions this is to remind us of the designers’ intention and wish to be close to the sea. This really is a house that will grab at the heart strings of all those who’ve ever sailed or wanted to live by the beach. Definitely a place for all those who've read those famous lines of Robert Louis Stevenson, in which a certain parrot named Cap'in Flint cries in his shrill voice, “Pieces o’ eight! Pieces o’ eight!”
