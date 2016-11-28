6 bungalows that everyone can build

Self-build projects can be daunting, but as long as you have a grasp on basic building techniques, an architect to sign off on your plans and some helpers for when there is heavy lifting to do, you should be alright! Of course there is another way to go: prefab panels. Choosing to create your building from prefabricated panels means that you need to lay the foundations and put the panels into position. It's so easy that anyone could do it, but just to prove that to you, we've found six amazing one-storey homes that with a little time and some handy friends, literally anyone could build. Come take a look and see if you've been selling your skills a little short.
It's not fancy and doesn't have a wealth of expensive materials on it, but this timber-framed bungalow IS a house and you COULD build it! There aren't even proper foundations here, as the house is resting on concrete mounds. That really would keep everything simpler!
The most complicated part of this home is that there is an overhang that has to be supported by wooden stilts, but the location does all the hard work for you, really. With the timber base laid, the house can be erected like you would a big shed and with a coat of white paint, it looks gorgeous!
A chunky concrete base has been laid here, just for a 'belt and braces' approach and with a simple design that is a cube, with a porch and overhang, this would be a doddle to make. The hardest part would be the overhang, as it would need to be supported while fixed into place, but everything else would be simple.
Don't let the size of this house scare you off, as it's still a prefabricated home that can be erected in a few days! If you really aren't comfortable doing everything, you could have experts come and attached the roof for you, but if you take everything one step at a time, you won't struggle, we promise!
We love these classic split roof bungalow designs and with one-storey house designs being so popular again, it seems like you all do too! With fancy porch additions and an integral garage, this design will be more complicated to complete, but try to think of it as a giant jigsaw puzzle. There is a logical order to do things in and it will enable to build your own home, just a little slower than the professionals.
Self-builds are perfect for any of you with green leanings, as you can control what materials you use and make sure that the insulation will be enough to prevent costly and harmful heating energy being waste or even necessary! This timber-framed and hay-packed design is incredible and certainly doesn't need professionals. It looks fun too, don't you think?
For more self-build inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Easy steps to build a perfect greenhouse.