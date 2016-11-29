10 sliding doors perfect for small homes

Sliding doors are great for two reasons. Firstly, they make any room that they are in look gorgeous and wonderfully high-end and secondly, they help to prevent space being wasted in a small home. Think about it for a minute and you'll realise that standard doors, with their wide swing as you open them, take up a huge amount of room and really get in the way, especially where space is tight. Choose sliding doors and you'll have none of that to worry about. In fact, we think family and friends will assume you hired an interior designer to come and upgrade your home if you have some, so why not take a look at some of our favourite styles and see if any fire up your creativity?
You need a door that doesn't take up much space, but also one that can ensure your privacy, so a frosted glass slider is perfect for your bathroom! It'll look dazzlingly contemporary too, which is only ever a good thing!
We love sliding doors that open up a whole room out into the garden! Naturally, you want a fast connection to your outside space, so these doors are perfect for a large or small home that is filled with nature lovers!
Your internal doors don't have to be boring or purely functional! You can add in a little fun and design flair too and these sliding doors are making us really think outside the box. The large colourful panels look great here and really fit with the rest of the décor, while still doing the job they were intended for.
Your clothes deserve to be treated well, but at the same time, you probably don't want them all on on show, all the time. A wardrobe is a standard choice to solve this, but how about adding some really beautiful, ornate doors that make more of the storage? They would just add a little drama and prettiness.
This sliding door would be great for anywhere in the house, but high traffic areas would be the best area, as that way, a household can leave helpful notes and reminders for each other. It really is as simple as painting an existing sliding door too!
Certain rooms will naturally dictate the style of furniture and finishes that will look best and in a country-style kitchen that has a cacophony of whites and creams, we don't think there is any better option than these colonial part-glazed sliders. They just look so perfect and match the wood panelling in the dining room here too!
In a modern, arty home, you probably want to be a little 'out there' when it comes to mundane additions such as doors. That's no problem with sliding versions, as you can, effectively, choose anything! This frosted and etched sliding door design makes dividing an open room so easy, retains all the natural light and looks super cool too. Perfect!
Even real lovers of open plan spaces acknowledge that a little privacy or room dividing can be a welcome respite now and then and in a dressing room, the privacy issue might become extremely pertinent! Choose mirrored sliding doors and you can combine two necessary dressing room items into one and save a whole load of space!
Studio apartment living can be tricky, but with sliding doors, you can quickly and seamlessly cordon off segments of your home, without having to add permanent walls. We love the idea shown here, of adding some texture and artistic flair to the doors themselves, to make them in-keeping with the rest of the décor.
When you want to keep all the natural light circulating around your home, but you also need to be able to close certain spaces off, glass-panelled sliding doors are fantastic! A non-opaque barrier, they have all the privacy-inducing factors that you crave but act like a window. Amazing!
