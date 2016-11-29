14 easy ways to have a modern kitchen

In recent years, no other room has undergone a transformation as drastic as the kitchen. These days our kitchens are social hubs; they're usually part of an open-plan living area and they generally have a slick, high-end look. Some of us even have modern kitchens that resemble professional fit-outs. But how do you create the look of a modern kitchen without ripping everything out and starting from scratch? Well, the good news is that it's often perfectly easy to completely change the style of your kitchen without changing the base cabinets. And the rest? Well, keep reading for a photo gallery of kitchen tips and tricks…