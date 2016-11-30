A classic wooden home for a large family

If you love peeking inside grandiose homes, come and check out this sprawling wooden abode. It covers a massive 783sqm of floor space and has multiple wings, a billiard room and even a sauna. The wings are home to three very separate living areas. The central area is for the owners and their guests, the second is set aside for the owner's son and the third wing contains a garage and staff accommodation… of course.
But the best part about this home is that (despite the size), it still has a very warm and cosy country flavour. It's definitely a place for the extended family to enjoy. So, before we're tempted to give too much away, let's go on a photo tour. Finally, it comes to us courtesy of home builders Good Wood.
The home is designed in three parts, with the main central wing spanning two levels. The wings on either side extend outwards at an angle that allows for a quite separate entrance and porch area. The timber walls and stone foundation give the home a rustic aesthetic that's well suited to family living. The roof also has a complex series of peaks and gables. This kind of roof design has a long history in European architecture and gives the facade a slightly classic feel.
In the main central living room, there is an impressive fireplace made from stone and iron. The chimney accentuates the height in the room, adds some grandiosity and creates a very strong focal point. From here we also have a glimpse of a chandelier overhead. It's a strong statement meant to impress. But it's a welcoming room nonetheless. The pastel wooden walls, earthy materials, colourful painting and piano make sure of that.
One of the side wings here has a cosy little living area. With just a single sofa, a writing desk and a television, it's clearly a room to enjoy some private time. The advantage of a complex roof design is that it provides some interesting interior shapes. The sloping roof adds another sense of homeliness to the room. Note the modern illumination on the ceiling!
The dining room has a good balance of formality and comfort. The chandelier, window dressings and table placement obviously styles things up a lot. But all these design choices have been tempered somewhat by the addition of multiple fabric designs, coral pink walls and an antique style side table. We love the soft cushioned dining chairs too.
Any good rural retreat needs some great outdoor spaces. This home has lots of wraparound porches with chunky wooden furnishings like this wooden swing. Outdoor areas are often broad and open, so it's interesting to see that this one has a relatively narrow design. The multiple floor levels also give each wing a very private, internal focus.
This home would be well suited to colder climates because it has this great wooden sauna. It has all the appeal of a home from yesteryear. For those who are unfamiliar with this type of sauna, the branches on the walls are used to gently beat the muscles and help them relax!
Rustic home lovers should also check out The little stone house with room for everything.