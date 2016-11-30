A classic wooden home for a large family

If you love peeking inside grandiose homes, come and check out this sprawling wooden abode. It covers a massive 783sqm of floor space and has multiple wings, a billiard room and even a sauna. The wings are home to three very separate living areas. The central area is for the owners and their guests, the second is set aside for the owner's son and the third wing contains a garage and staff accommodation… of course.

But the best part about this home is that (despite the size), it still has a very warm and cosy country flavour. It's definitely a place for the extended family to enjoy. So, before we're tempted to give too much away, let's go on a photo tour. Finally, it comes to us courtesy of home builders Good Wood.