9 entrances that will make you say 'why did not I think of that?!'

J. Utah—homify J. Utah—homify
Квартира в Москве 100м2 (дизайнер Мария Соловьёва-Сосновик), Фотограф Анна Киселева Фотограф Анна Киселева Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
The entrance of a house is like the business card of the living environment. It's also sometimes a neglected area, or at the very least, an afterthought in the entire home design. At homify, we seriously suggest implementing some imaginative ideas to make the entrance as special as possible! In the following 11 examples we plan to inspire with especially creative concepts that will get your brain firing. Let’s begin our tour and cross the threshold of some beautiful international projects!

1. Simple but effective

A simple idea can also be refined and punchy. This is precisely the case with our first lobby, which features an entrance table with sprightly patterned cushions and wallpaper to match. A non-conventional mirror arrangement and interesting accessories such as the small lamp and winter-time branches complete the look. As we see here, you don't have to spend a fortune to update or decorate!

2. Spacious and elegant

Entrance staged for sale with hired furniture and accessories.
In this large entrance hall, we see two symmetrical tables arranged to face each other, with similar rustic metallic pots which could contain flowers or simply be displayed as ornamental objects to elegantly welcome guests.

3. Sophisticated

La casa dei miei sogni, Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
A planetary/moonscape mesh chandelier turns out to be a focal point, both attracting attention and conveying a sophisticated ambience within the space. The blue and purple colour scheme, combined with the yin & yang black and white in the adjacent space, gives this hallway a strong character.

4. Nordic simplicity

Entrance Troinex
Wicker baskets, vases and ornaments in wood and warm colours make this entry a perfect environment that welcomes intimacy and leads the mind to exotic countries. White, touches of wood, and Japanese-style woven flooring evoke the natural world. These are the main ingredients of a small but beautiful entrance of Scandi-chic flavour.

5. Coloured

Industrial rivisitato
What we see from the above example is a clear separation of the entrance hall and living area. This modern, open-plan design uses the colour-block technique with high ceilings to create space—a fascinating and daring inspiration! Something to be tried and adored.

6. Draw the eye

Interno domestico_Caserta2016
In this small apartment, the designer has attempted to offer a divide, not by a large wall, but with cabinets, compartments and the ornamental white tree sculpture that draws one’s gaze to a striking decorative element. A very tasteful effect, particularly considering the small area they were working with. A little imagination goes a long way!

7. Artistic

Ristrutturazione abitazione RT a Bologna
There's nothing better than welcoming your guests with an interesting talking point or two! Hang or rest some paintings and artistic designs for a great visual impact. In this case, the paintings seem to splash out from the wall to emit a strong red energy which complements the golden colour of the flooring, thus creating a warm and pleasant alternative.

8. Industrial spider web

House 10
Focusing on design touches is undoubtedly an effective route to a beautiful and effective entrance, even when the surface area is restricted. This open stairway is transformed into a real feature by the industrial-inspired spider web railing.

9. Rustic fantasy

Restauro di una casa molto antica in Francia
The real strength of this hallway is in the cooling natural environment in which we find ourselves. But how has this been achieved? A woodsman and joiner have been employed to great effect! The use of logs, beams, a wooden door, window frames and Tibetan-style sculpture, together with the curving whitewashed walls and beautiful lighting, entice you to discover the whole house.

22 outstanding ideas for your home's entrance and hallway
Which of these hallways would you pick?

