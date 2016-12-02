12 genius shelving ideas for small homes

The walls are prime real estate in a small home. They are often the best place to add a little extra storage space and this means that the precious floor space is kept clear. They also help draw attention to the upper part of the room. This is the most commonly underutilised space in a small home and it can provide a powerful decorative pinch.

So what are the most amazing shelving ideas for small home? Well, here at homify we have a plethora of gorgeous little interiors to inspire. We have found a good collection of unusual shelving ideas. So let's check out just 12 of them.