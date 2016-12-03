A small apartment that will leave you open-mouthed

A little old apartment spanning a minuscule 22sqm could easily be overlooked in many cities. But when it happens to be located in Paris, a city with sky-high property prices, it's definitely worth a stylish makeover.

The apartment we will explore today desperately needed more storage space and better access to the sleeping area on the mezzanine. Although French interior designer and decorator Marion Rocher addressed these problems with some solutions we've seen before, it's the style and execution that really has us enamored. Let's have a look at it in photos…