10 simple yet beautiful ideas for your walls

An amazing wall design has the potential to completely transform the look and feel of the home without gobbling up precious floor space. Of course, most people know how useful the walls can be when building in extra storage, but what about the possibilities in terms of style?

Well, a striking wall design will generally help give your interior a sense of scale. The eye will be drawn upwards and you will avoid having everything of interest on the lower half of the room. This is the most commonly seen difference between a room designed by a professional interior designer and any other.

So let's check out some of the possibilities here today.