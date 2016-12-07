The quiet wooden home with a modern touch

Some of the most successful suburban and urban homes have fairly modest exteriors. That is because the architects have focused on creating a private atmosphere of comfort and privacy rather than a showy facade. This kind of home often opens up into surprisingly large living spaces and has unusual window placements with private views.

Today, we will explore a home that exhibits these qualities and more. It is a wooden home with the steeply sloping roof of a classic, half A-frame design. This kind of roof design is perfect for a private urban home. It was designed by Japanese architect Wakayama Arc and has a typically modern Japanese minimalist interior. Let's go on a photo tour for more details…