18 multifunctional furniture ideas perfect for small houses!

Today’s homes are more compact than ever. With space at a premium, we tend to reside in tiny residences that often limit our stylistic options. However, just because you live in a small home doesn’t mean you can’t have a sleek, chic and functional abode. This is where multi-purpose furniture can really come in handy. If you are working with an area of your home that is difficult, minuscule or tricky to design, you should check out our 18 gorgeous items of furniture below!

We’ve gathered pieces that are sure to assist in creating a usable and liveable home, while imparting a sense of innovation and creativity. Let’s check them out…