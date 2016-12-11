Your browser is out-of-date.

18 multifunctional furniture ideas perfect for small houses!

setup: Der Wohnbaukasten , studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
Today’s homes are more compact than ever. With space at a premium, we tend to reside in tiny residences that often limit our stylistic options. However, just because you live in a small home doesn’t mean you can’t have a sleek, chic and functional abode. This is where multi-purpose furniture can really come in handy. If you are working with an area of your home that is difficult, minuscule or tricky to design, you should check out our 18 gorgeous items of furniture below!

We’ve gathered pieces that are sure to assist in creating a usable and liveable home, while imparting a sense of innovation and creativity. Let’s check them out…

1. This compact apartment keeps the kitchen safely and stylishly hidden behind bespoke concertina doors

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

2. The all-in-one bed with storage offers practicality and a trendy ambience

Main space homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Main space

homify
homify
homify

3. Is it a bookcase or a desk? This multi-purpose item offers functionality and space-saving style

Sala estudio Diciembre 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior Study/officeDesks
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

4. Trestle tables can be altered to offer storage and space to organise your belongings

Escritorios de Madera, Biogibson Biogibson Study/officeDesks Wood
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

5. This coffee table provides extra space with hidden drawers

Linea Reciclato, Semillero Muebles Semillero Muebles Living roomSide tables & trays
Semillero Muebles

Semillero Muebles
Semillero Muebles
Semillero Muebles

6. Seriously lacking space? Folding furniture affixed to the walls can provide a versatile workspace and extra storage area

FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

7. This room divider is wonderfully versatile, and incorporates a home study space, as well as bookshelf storage

setup: Der Wohnbaukasten , studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

8. Are you messy and find it difficult to keep your desk clean? Check out this super chic example!

Escritorio H1, PUNCH TAD PUNCH TAD Study/officeDesks MDF Grey
PUNCH TAD

PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD

9. Coffee tables can offer more than simply a space to place your teacup, this convertible item is perfectly set up to excite any couch potato!

Muebles sobre diseño, Weld Weld Living roomSide tables & trays
Weld

Weld
Weld
Weld

10. Forget a monster hiding under the bed, with this piece the only thing you’ll be hiding is clutter…

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

11. Another wall-mounted example offers a perfect study space that would suit a bedroom or child’s space

office in a box, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeCupboards & shelving
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

If you like what you see, you might want to enlist an expert to customise something perfectly suited to fit your compact dwelling.

12. The ultimate children’s bed setup, this offers functionality with bright colours and a zesty aesthetic

homify Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Instead of placing your TV on a table, why not mount it against some bespoke joinery instead?

Muebles Multimedia, MADERISTA MADERISTA Multimedia roomFurniture Wood Wood effect
MADERISTA

MADERISTA
MADERISTA
MADERISTA

14. This multi-purpose shoe holder is sure to enhance your entrance, no matter how small!

Raumwunder, Connox Connox Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
Connox

Connox
Connox
Connox

15. A kitchen island with storage is sure to boost your space’s practicality, as well as your kitchen’s functionality

Muebles Reciclados Mallorca, Muebles Reciclados Mallorca Muebles Reciclados Mallorca KitchenStorage
Muebles Reciclados Mallorca

Muebles Reciclados Mallorca
Muebles Reciclados Mallorca
Muebles Reciclados Mallorca

16. Maximise your space with a bunk bed with built-in desk and shelving

Muebles Infantiles, KiKi Diseño y Decoración KiKi Diseño y Decoración Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
KiKi Diseño y Decoración

KiKi Diseño y Decoración
KiKi Diseño y Decoración
KiKi Diseño y Decoración

17. An extendable kitchen table offers a place to host a dinner party, while saving space when not in use

Mesas de cocina extensibles, Furnet Furnet KitchenTables & chairs
Furnet

Furnet
Furnet
Furnet

18. In this bathroom a washer as been incorporated with the sink and cabinets, which saves space as well as keeping everything neat and tidy

Baños pequeños, Baños Rom Baños Rom Classic style bathroom
Baños Rom

Baños Rom
Baños Rom
Baños Rom

Are you ready to start decorating? Or perhaps you need a little more encouragement? We think you’ll like: 12 small but charming bedrooms to copy

What do you think of these multi-purpose pieces of furniture? Let us know below!

