45 pictures of kitchen cabinets you need to see today

Apartamento do Homem Moderno - Morar Mais por Menos Vitoria 2015, Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Modern kitchen
There are a few essentials when it comes to designing your kitchen. Of course, the worktops are crucial and the layout is a fundamental, but to really pull the design together it is the joinery that must be considered and deliberated.

Kitchen cupboards are the bricks and mortar of your cooking area. They offer storage for all the essentials, and impart a huge stylistic impression on the entire space. However, with such a wide range of options and possibilities, it can seem almost impossible to choose the right design. Colours, textures, styles and accessories are all vital, while the cabinets also need to fit your space, and reflect your aesthetic sensibilities.

If you’re planning a new kitchen or a makeover of your existing space, check out our 45 practical cabinets and joinery below. We’ve got colourful, dramatic and aspirational examples that are sure to impress and delight. Let’s check them out…

1. Want a warm ambience in your cooking space? Employ timber for a hospitable, welcoming vibe

南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所 shu建築設計事務所 Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
2. The kitchen cabinets have been designed to keep every appliance neatly contained

Lapa | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern kitchen
Professionals offer advice and ideas that can personalise joinery and cabinets to your exacting specifications.

3. Neutral colours work beautifully paired with creative tiles

Apartamento Tangerina, Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Modern kitchen
4. Consider pastel hues to provide individuality and tranquillity

Remodelação T4 . Bairro de Alvalade, Lisboa, atelier B-L atelier B-L Eclectic style kitchen
5. Cabinets under the sink as well as shelving against the wall boosts storage without high costs

APARTAMENTO MB – Tristeza/ Porto Alegre, Ambientta Arquitetura Ambientta Arquitetura Eclectic style kitchen
6. Built-in handles can help prevent incidents and keep the space looking sleek

Apartamento DOM, Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados Modern kitchen MDF White
7. This organised pantry is seriously chic and perfect to hold appliances

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration Davonport Classic style kitchen Wood
Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration

8. This rustic kitchen combines contemporary cabinets with traditional doors

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Rustic style kitchen
9. Pair simple cupboards with a bright wall colour for an eye-catching aesthetic

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO Colonial style kitchen
10. Be bold, opt for bright and impressive colours!

Apartamento do Homem Moderno - Morar Mais por Menos Vitoria 2015, Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Modern kitchen
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados
11. Go monochromatic and pick a simple yet recessive hue

Apartamento Pinheiros, Laranja Lima Arquitetura Laranja Lima Arquitetura Minimalist kitchen
12. Consider an open kitchen island to house recipe books

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

13. Opt for a white cupboard door to evoke a simple, clean look

Яркий, сложный, всеми любимый Ход Конем, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Eclectic style kitchen
14. Stainless steel is the ultimate chef’s choice for a usable kitchen

renovation in North Italy, Vegni Design Vegni Design Modern kitchen
15. Add as many cupboards as possible to boost storage space

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style kitchen
16. Black and white is a timeless marriage of enduring hues

ARL, Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Modern kitchen
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design
17. Utilise multiple sources of lighting to enhance your cabinetry and liveability

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
18. Black is bold and dramatic, while hiding dirt and retaining a sleek atmosphere and aura

homify Modern kitchen
19. To add individuality to your kitchen’s style you can always add bright panels and cupboard doors

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
20. Corner cabinets can serve two different living spaces at once

Residência Vale do Itamaracá, Cria Arquitetura Cria Arquitetura Rustic style kitchen
21. Freestanding cabinets offer storage space for various objects

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Mediterranean style kitchen Solid Wood Green
22. Distressed cabinets provide a vintage, country aesthetic

Cocinas Gamahogar , Gamahogar Gamahogar KitchenLighting
23. Vibrant colours are sure to boost your home’s liveliness and energy

OPEN HOUSE | MELINA ROMANO, Casa de Valentina Casa de Valentina KitchenAccessories & textiles
24. Do you like immaculate kitchens? Check out this brilliant example!

homify Modern kitchen Marble White
25. A U-shaped kitchen can suit a variety of architectural cut-outs and niches

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
26. Think outside the box and consider glass cabinet doors

Apartamento Santana, Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores Modern kitchen
27. Spotlights draw attention to your cupboards

Apartamento jovem e descolado no bairro da Mooca, Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores Modern kitchen Blue
28. Minimalist kitchens are sleek, stylish and impressive

Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenLighting
Devies Cook Company

29. Don’t just think about the exterior of your cupboards – remember to check out the inside as well

Bespoke oak larder homify Country style kitchen
Bespoke oak larder

30. Old meets new in this contemporary kitchen with traditional furniture

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Modern kitchen
31. This joinery boasts an interior that is just as impressive as the exterior!

Hillcrest, De Rosee Sa De Rosee Sa KitchenStorage
Hillcrest

32. Recessed lighting beautifully illuminates worktops

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern kitchen
33. Add your stove to an island to create a space where the cook can interact with guests

Kitchen Roselind Wilson Design Built-in kitchens red kitchen,kitchen,contemporary kitchen,kitchen island
Kitchen

34. Forget closed cupboards; these open shelves are accessible and fashionable

homify Modern kitchen
35. Full of personality, the joinery in this kitchen has plenty of holes that work as characterful handles

APARTAMENTO APINAGÉS, Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Eclectic style kitchen
36. Elegant and unique, this colourful cooking space boasts an on-trend subdued yet dramatic blue hue

CASA MP, Mutabile Arquitetura Mutabile Arquitetura Country style kitchen
37. Continuing the joinery in this U-shaped kitchen provides a handy breakfast bar and place to eat

Residência TF, ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura Modern kitchen
38. Let your crockery work as a standout feature with open shelves and glass doors

Property Renovation, Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited Classic style kitchen
Property Renovation

39. In this example the ovens have been integrated to promote a polish and slick effect

homify Modern kitchen
40. An entire wall of cupboards offers storage and plenty of room to keep all domestic appurtenances

Cocina con isla, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern kitchen
41. Think retro with this bright, primary-coloured and characterful kitchen

N1 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English Classic style kitchen Wood Multicolored
N1 Kitchen by British Standard

42. Fitting free joinery is modern and contemporary, while pairing effortlessly with the traditional architecture

MOEMA BR, Lembi Arquitetura Lembi Arquitetura
43. Curved-edge joinery leaves an organic and relaxed ambience

homify Eclectic style dining room
44. Boasting a vivid atmosphere and aura this room is rich in charm and charisma

Cocina y pantry en Design House en DWM, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Eclectic style kitchen
45. Ticking all the boxes this contemporary kitchen is gorgeous juxtaposed against its wicker ceiling

Loft Tropical - Casa Cor 2014, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Does your kitchen need a makeover?

Which kitchen cabinet style is your favourite? Add the number below!

