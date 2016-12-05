13 things you should NOT have in your kitchen

Here at homify, as well as instructing you on your interior design, we also like to take a look at how to fix existing domestic décor issues. We’re all guilty of over-filling our homes with too many accessories, or mismatched accoutrements, which eventually leads to our interior spaces feeling less than inviting and highly undesirable. Today we’re going to focus our attention on the kitchen. Cooking spaces should be practical and convenient, while offering a usable area to prepare and cook food, as well as gather and socialise.

To help you along the way, we’ve gathered 13 things to avoid in your kitchen. Too much of some things, and too little of overs can definitely contribute to an unappealing and dysfunctional space. Read on below to find out what they are, and how you can fix them!