13 things you should NOT have in your kitchen

Here at homify, as well as instructing you on your interior design, we also like to take a look at how to fix existing domestic décor issues. We’re all guilty of over-filling our homes with too many accessories, or mismatched accoutrements, which eventually leads to our interior spaces feeling less than inviting and highly undesirable. Today we’re going to focus our attention on the kitchen. Cooking spaces should be practical and convenient, while offering a usable area to prepare and cook food, as well as gather and socialise.
To help you along the way, we’ve gathered 13 things to avoid in your kitchen. Too much of some things, and too little of overs can definitely contribute to an unappealing and dysfunctional space. Read on below to find out what they are, and how you can fix them!
Ornaments and souvenirs can easily turn into clutter and ruin your kitchen design. Opt for a curated selection of items and keep them out of the way of your counters.
Too many bowls of fruit or vegetables can make your room look crowded, as well as reducing your worktop preparation space.
Although you might love a large vase of flowers on your kitchen island, it can often look better with simple decorations that don’t take up too much space to eat or prepare food.
Stop adding books, newspapers or magazines that you never use, and save your cupboard/shelf space for more practical items.
Our counters tend to accumulate plenty of accessories and appliances that can easily pile up. Only leave items on the counter if you intend to use them on a daily basis!
Ensure your pantry stays well organised by reducing the volume of unnecessary foods (such as soft drink, sweets etc.) and keep space for more useful items (flour, sugar, lentils etc.).
Unless you use it everyday, silverware is best stored in a more convenient location such as the dining room.
If you’re lacking storage, you can always chat to a kitchen planner about installing some more to suit your interior. Find one here!
Plants are essential in so many rooms of the house, but can easily be overdone. Keep it minimal and ensure you choose the right plant for the right location.
When left out of the cupboard cookware can become dirty and dusty. Keep any unnecessary pieces hidden away, and only leave out what you truly need.
We tend to keep old newspapers thinking they may come in use at a later date, but chances are they are simply cluttering you home. Throw them away now!
Sure, they add a homey, snug vibe, but they also clutter your interior aesthetic. Remove them from your kitchen and evoke a cleaner, more minimalist aesthetic.
Carpets and rugs are nice if the weather gets a little cool, but inside the kitchen they tend to accumulate dirt, dust and mess.
Knife blocks are perfect for regularly used items, but can clutter the workspace if you have too many. Keep your utensils and knives away, retaining only the essentials.
