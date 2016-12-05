Your browser is out-of-date.

13 things you should NOT have in your kitchen

Die Welt von Elfa, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style kitchen
Here at homify, as well as instructing you on your interior design, we also like to take a look at how to fix existing domestic décor issues. We’re all guilty of over-filling our homes with too many accessories, or mismatched accoutrements, which eventually leads to our interior spaces feeling less than inviting and highly undesirable. Today we’re going to focus our attention on the kitchen. Cooking spaces should be practical and convenient, while offering a usable area to prepare and cook food, as well as gather and socialise.

To help you along the way, we’ve gathered 13 things to avoid in your kitchen. Too much of some things, and too little of overs can definitely contribute to an unappealing and dysfunctional space. Read on below to find out what they are, and how you can fix them!

1. Too many ornaments or travel souvenirs

Stay Martinez, LLACAY arq LLACAY arq Modern kitchen
LLACAY arq

LLACAY arq
LLACAY arq
LLACAY arq

Ornaments and souvenirs can easily turn into clutter and ruin your kitchen design. Opt for a curated selection of items and keep them out of the way of your counters.

2. Too many bowls of fruit

Nobilia project 4 20mm Focus door in Glossy lacquered Ivory with a stainless steel handle Eco German Kitchens Modern kitchen MDF White
Eco German Kitchens

Nobilia project 4 20mm Focus door in Glossy lacquered Ivory with a stainless steel handle

Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens

Too many bowls of fruit or vegetables can make your room look crowded, as well as reducing your worktop preparation space.

3. Vases on the kitchen island

Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Classic style kitchen Grey
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida

Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida

Although you might love a large vase of flowers on your kitchen island, it can often look better with simple decorations that don’t take up too much space to eat or prepare food.

4. Books that you never use!

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Stop adding books, newspapers or magazines that you never use, and save your cupboard/shelf space for more practical items.

5. Devices and appliances that you don’t utilise everyday

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Our counters tend to accumulate plenty of accessories and appliances that can easily pile up. Only leave items on the counter if you intend to use them on a daily basis!

6. Too much of some food and too little of others

Bespoke oak larder homify Country style kitchen
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

Ensure your pantry stays well organised by reducing the volume of unnecessary foods (such as soft drink, sweets etc.) and keep space for more useful items (flour, sugar, lentils etc.).

7. Silverware

Heart Of The Home, Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur Modern kitchen Multicolored
Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur

Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur
Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur
Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur

Unless you use it everyday, silverware is best stored in a more convenient location such as the dining room.

If you’re lacking storage, you can always chat to a kitchen planner about installing some more to suit your interior. Find one here!

8. Too many plants or herbs

Farbkollektionen für Schiebetüren, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern kitchen Green
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Plants are essential in so many rooms of the house, but can easily be overdone. Keep it minimal and ensure you choose the right plant for the right location.

9. Pots and pans you NEVER use!

Salon i kuchnia , ARTEMIA DESIGN ARTEMIA DESIGN Modern kitchen
ARTEMIA DESIGN

ARTEMIA DESIGN
ARTEMIA DESIGN
ARTEMIA DESIGN

When left out of the cupboard cookware can become dirty and dusty. Keep any unnecessary pieces hidden away, and only leave out what you truly need.

10. Old newspapers in the dining room

Die Welt von Elfa, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style kitchen
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

We tend to keep old newspapers thinking they may come in use at a later date, but chances are they are simply cluttering you home. Throw them away now!

11. Too many baskets, bowls and jugs

Proyecto decoración de un txoko tradicional en Getxo., Urbana Interiorismo Urbana Interiorismo Rustic style kitchen
Urbana Interiorismo

Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

Sure, they add a homey, snug vibe, but they also clutter your interior aesthetic. Remove them from your kitchen and evoke a cleaner, more minimalist aesthetic.

12. Carpets and rugs in the kitchen

Pippy oak kitchen Churchwood Design Country style kitchen
Churchwood Design

Pippy oak kitchen

Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design

Carpets and rugs are nice if the weather gets a little cool, but inside the kitchen they tend to accumulate dirt, dust and mess.

13. Knives on display

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Knife blocks are perfect for regularly used items, but can clutter the workspace if you have too many. Keep your utensils and knives away, retaining only the essentials.

