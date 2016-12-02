23 wooden kitchens, modern and spectacular!

Gone are the days of simple, standard kitchens available in a restricted range of style and designs. These days your cooking space is limited only by your imagination, and can be tailored to your exacting specifications to suit your personality and preference. Timber has enjoyed extensive popularity in the construction of one’s kitchen, and today we’re going to take a look at how this warm and evocative natural material has been given a chic, 21st-century update.

We’ve gathered 23 fantastically modern cooking areas, which are sure to inspire you to design a contemporary wooden kitchen, with a touch of sophistication and seriously confident style. Interested? Read on below and pick your favourite!