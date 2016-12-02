Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

23 wooden kitchens, modern and spectacular!

press profile homify press profile homify
Küche als Wohnmöbel, Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Loading admin actions …

Gone are the days of simple, standard kitchens available in a restricted range of style and designs. These days your cooking space is limited only by your imagination, and can be tailored to your exacting specifications to suit your personality and preference. Timber has enjoyed extensive popularity in the construction of one’s kitchen, and today we’re going to take a look at how this warm and evocative natural material has been given a chic, 21st-century update.

We’ve gathered 23 fantastically modern cooking areas, which are sure to inspire you to design a contemporary wooden kitchen, with a touch of sophistication and seriously confident style. Interested? Read on below and pick your favourite!

1. Our first kitchen is perfectly U-shaped to maximise space within this home

南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所 shu建築設計事務所 Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
shu建築設計事務所

shu建築設計事務所
shu建築設計事務所
shu建築設計事務所

2. Next up, this cosy and snug timber kitchen is inviting and alluring with its modern-meets-traditional aesthetic

VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli KitchenBench tops
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

3. Timber, timber everywhere! This wooden kitchen utilises timber as a wall cladding as well as joinery

RESIDENCIA SINALOA, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern kitchen
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

4. Timber is a timeless materials that works beautifully in this uber-contemporary space

COCINAS EN NOGAL, Kuche Haus Kuche Haus Modern kitchen
Kuche Haus

Kuche Haus
Kuche Haus
Kuche Haus

5. In this space timber is bright and opts for a vintage-recycled appearance

homify Scandinavian style kitchen Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Paired with white joinery and glass breakfast bar this is a truly unforgettable space

Casa Palmeral, FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S. FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S. Modern kitchen Wood
FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S.

FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S.
FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S.
FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Rustic yet modern this combination space includes dark charcoal elements to attract attention

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern kitchen
Trewin Design Architects

Down Barton, Devon

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

8. Almost black in colour this dark mahogany timber veneer works spectacularly against the white interior

Casa Temozón 17, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

9. Functional and practical, timber adds warmth in this ultra-modern space

Proyecto J + L, GarDu Arquitectos GarDu Arquitectos Modern kitchen
GarDu Arquitectos

GarDu Arquitectos
GarDu Arquitectos
GarDu Arquitectos

10. United and harmonious, this truly beautiful and unique kitchen is sure to inspire and delight!

Küche als Wohnmöbel, Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei

Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei

11. In this kitchen the timber is seen in exposed beams that are paired with a sleek and chic modern cooking space

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two DUA Architecture LLP Modern kitchen
DUA Architecture LLP

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two

DUA Architecture LLP
DUA Architecture LLP
DUA Architecture LLP

12. This gorgeously alluring kitchen includes an adjacent dining room, which is also contracted from organic timber forms

Casa MV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern kitchen
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

13. Timber combined with modern stainless steel appliances makes for a lustful and inviting cooking area

Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern kitchen
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

If you’re looking to enhance your kitchen or redesign it entirely, we recommend finding a professional via homify and get started with some expert advice!

14. For something a little different, this cute kitchen embraces light birch timber to offer a Nordic sense of simplicity

Малогабаритная квартира, Elena Arsentyeva Elena Arsentyeva Scandinavian style kitchen Wood Grey
Elena Arsentyeva

Elena Arsentyeva
Elena Arsentyeva
Elena Arsentyeva

15. When combined with the creative tiles and chalkboard wall this industrial-esque kitchen is a real eye-catcher

Bertus residency, Diego Alonso designs Diego Alonso designs Modern kitchen
Diego Alonso designs

Diego Alonso designs
Diego Alonso designs
Diego Alonso designs

16. Perfectly simple and bathed in white tones, this impressive space surely offers a sense of simplicity and beauty

k o l o r w e w n ę t r z u, DK architektura wnętrz DK architektura wnętrz Scandinavian style kitchen
DK architektura wnętrz

DK architektura wnętrz
DK architektura wnętrz
DK architektura wnętrz

17. Timber laminate works effortlessly within this kitchen and offers a low-maintenance, long-lasting alternative to hardwood

homify Modern kitchen Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. If you’ve run out of storage in the kitchen check out these characterful shelves. With timber shelves and plenty of options they are a must-have!

Скандинавское кружево, Artichok Design Artichok Design Scandinavian style kitchen
Artichok Design

Artichok Design
Artichok Design
Artichok Design

19. For a super-sleek appearance the appliances in this kitchen have been hidden behind bold timber wall cladding

RESIDENCIA R, ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO Modern kitchen
ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO

ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO
ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO
ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO

20. Monochromatic and elegant, this timber-clad kitchen and interior room is practical and minimalist

Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Minimalist kitchen
Kwint architecten

Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten

21. Modernity meets rustic heritage in this gorgeous and ageless cooking space

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

22. Timber doesn’t have to be left its natural hue. In this kitchen the joinery is painted a dusty blue that reflects the country style vibes

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Blue
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

23. Lastly, this perfect U-shaped kitchen is a reddish timber hue paired with white countertops and plenty of beautiful plant life

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

So, which kitchen is your favourite? If you’d like to check out some more kitchens we recommend: 14 easy ways to have a modern kitchen

12 genius shelving ideas for small homes
Which kitchen is your favourite? Leave the number in the comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks