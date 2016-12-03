15 modest yet perfect homes you'll wish were yours

Stylish dwellings that steal the limelight don’t necessarily need to evoke opulent extravagance. In actuality, properties that exude reserve are often scene-stealers in their own right. Minimalism, functionality and a sense of sophistication can help create a truly individual and interestingly modest home.

Of course everyone’s definition of modesty varies, but we’ve collated 15 of our favourites that we believe opt for simple yet eye-catching designs, while shirking the desire for an over-the-top or grandiose appearance. Would you like to see which houses made the cut? Read on below and glean a few ideas or tips for your new abode!