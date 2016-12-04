Your browser is out-of-date.

14 ways to store you books to make them look amazing

TV units with open display / Bookcases , Lamco Design LTD Lamco Design LTD Study/officeCupboards & shelving
Living in 2016 it’s fair to say that technology often rules our lives. The digital age has transformed the way we communicate, learn and exist. For better or for worse, it is a mainstay in pretty much every one’s dwellings. Because we are often so entrenched in our social media and the cyber realm, it’s refreshing to pull a book from the bookcase, sit down and spend a little time away from tablets, smartphones and computers. 

Books haven’t been completely replaced by their electronic alternative, but do sometimes create issues around storage in the home. They’re heavy, large, and take up their fair share of room. But as an important accessory within your abode, it’s crucial they are displayed with pride and boast accessibility.

To provide a few tips and tricks, we’ve gathered 14 creative ways you can store books in your home. From keeping them in a stylish bookshelf to adding them sporadically around the house, there’s sure to be more than one solution to suit your property…

1. Our first example is a seriously stylish bed with built-in book space that is sure to get you reading before bed!

Bambusmöbel, Rattania GmbH Rattania GmbH BedroomBeds & headboards
Rattania GmbH

2. This neat metal mounted shelf can be used as a statement feature to brighten up a blank wall as well as holding your books

'Intrecci III' wall mounted bookcase by Santarossa homify Living roomStorage
homify

'Intrecci III' wall mounted bookcase by Santarossa

3. Fancy a DIY? These handy timber boxes could be easily made and mounted to hold more than just your reading material

SJ Bookcase Large & Midi We Do Wood Living roomShelves
We Do Wood

SJ Bookcase Large & Midi

4. This bookshelf is built into the back wall of the staircase, offering an eye-catching feature as well as a bookcase

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Floret Arquitectura

5. Why not hang your books instead of putting them on a shelf? This curated selection is sure to get you reading

Book rack in Ash, agustav agustav Living roomShelves
agustav

Book rack in Ash

6. For something a little different this tiger shaped bookshelf is super-cute and striking

Estante Onça, Maiora Design Furniture Maiora Design Furniture Study/officeCupboards & shelving
Maiora Design Furniture

7. Arrange your books by colour to add a bold and spectacular aesthetic

Modern House Interior Design, Cambridgeshire, Residence Interior Design Ltd Residence Interior Design Ltd Modern houses
Residence Interior Design Ltd

Modern House Interior Design, Cambridgeshire

8. This tree shaped bookshelf allows you to keep your reading material in an interesting a unique arrangement

MALUS COMMUNIS , deFactStudio deFactStudio
deFactStudio

9. This fold up shelf is perfect for those who don’t have much space and want a little flexibility

Fläpps Shelf 80x40x2 – White AMBIVALENZ Study/officeStorage Plywood White
AMBIVALENZ

Fläpps Shelf 80x40x2 – White

10. These wall length bookshelves are sophisticatedly simple; yet pack an impressive stylistic punch!

Wall hung, backless bookcase. Lamco Design LTD Study/officeCupboards & shelving
Lamco Design LTD

Wall hung, backless bookcase.

If you’re lacking space for books, you can always chat to a designer about installing some more to suit your interior. Find one here!

11. To divide this room, the designers have utilised a bookshelf, which is offers privacy and storage

Casa T, MAT architettura e design MAT architettura e design Modern living room
MAT architettura e design

12. These low profile cabinets keep the walls free, while offering space for books and other domestic accessories

Piso Vilas, Castroferro Arquitectos Castroferro Arquitectos Modern living room
Castroferro Arquitectos

13. Built-in shelves save space while also offering an interesting area for your books and ornaments

homify Modern living room
homify

14. If you’re lacking space, check out these above window shelves that look brilliantly sleek and chic

Interiors, Adam Carter Photo Adam Carter Photo Classic style living room
Adam Carter Photo

Interiors

Which book storage solution would suit your home? If you’d like to continue reading, why not check out: 10 affordable ideas for your hallways and corridors?

Would any of these designs suit your home?

