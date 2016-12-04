14 ways to store you books to make them look amazing

Living in 2016 it’s fair to say that technology often rules our lives. The digital age has transformed the way we communicate, learn and exist. For better or for worse, it is a mainstay in pretty much every one’s dwellings. Because we are often so entrenched in our social media and the cyber realm, it’s refreshing to pull a book from the bookcase, sit down and spend a little time away from tablets, smartphones and computers.

Books haven’t been completely replaced by their electronic alternative, but do sometimes create issues around storage in the home. They’re heavy, large, and take up their fair share of room. But as an important accessory within your abode, it’s crucial they are displayed with pride and boast accessibility.

To provide a few tips and tricks, we’ve gathered 14 creative ways you can store books in your home. From keeping them in a stylish bookshelf to adding them sporadically around the house, there’s sure to be more than one solution to suit your property…