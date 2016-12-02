Your browser is out-of-date.

10 easy ways to create your dream garden

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style garden
Planning a dream garden really isn't as hard you might think, and, though an experienced landscape architect would certainly take all the pain away from you, if you aren't in the market for adding a new professional to your existing team, you might need to go it alone. We want to help you with your garden design project, so have brought together a list of the must-have items that will add style and grace to your outdoor space simply and with as little hard work as possible. After all, you want to enjoy the process, as well as the finished product! Come take a look at our top tips and start planning your new garden today!

1. Think carefully about your lighting.

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style garden
We all know that lighting can make or break a space and that's true in your garden too. Even a simple string of fairy lights could be enough to give it a welcoming ambiance!

2. Include a gorgeous fire pit.

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
You want to know that you'll be warm enough to enjoy your garden, whatever the season, and a brick fire pit is an easy and effective, not to mention stylish, way to ensure that!

3. Don't be afraid to use upcycled materials.

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
When it comes to adding some character to your garden, upcycling pallets is one of our favourite techniques. Just look how cute these herb planters are and how designer they look too!

4. Make sure you have comfortable seating.

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
We cannot implore you enough to not just simply add plastic chairs to your garden! They look awful and are so uncomfortable! Invest in some sociable, comfy seating and you'll use it all the time!

5. Hurricane lamps really add some ambience.

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
For simple table lighting, you really can't beat hurricane lamps. They look amazing, don't cost the earth and finish an outdoor setting absolutely perfectly. You can add coloured sand to the bottoms too, for a more exotic feel!

6. A pergola is a picture perfect addition.

CASA VILLA LOBOS.SÃO PAULO.BRASIL, Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Classic style garden
Far simpler to build than you might think, a pergola is a must-have for any really stylish garden. Big or small and painted in whatever colour you like, they naturally lend a really finished feel to a space!

7. Keep those flower beds neat!

Verde pungente, Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Mediterranean style garden
Whatever plants you have in your garden, be sure to keep the beds really neat and weed-free by adding a layer of shingle to the top. Your garden will look as thought it's cared for by a professional gardener, when there isn't a weed in sight!

8. Try to add a little tranquility.

homify Modern garden
A garden space should always be somewhere that you can relax, take a few moments and just unwind, so some zen motifs will always go down a storm! We love the idea of having hidden statues!

9. Don't overlook the impact of a good water feature!

Kompletter Garten St. Goarshausen, Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH Modern garden
When you want to take your garden from nice to spectacular, a water feature is a solid idea that will never fail. Anything, from a simple fountain to a luxe pond will work and if you can add a bridge somewhere too, you're really upping the style stakes!

10. Think about the children too!

VICTORIAN, Minik Ev Minik Ev Garden Swings & play sets
Children love experiencing the garden with you, but gardening is a bit of a grown-up pastime, so how about adding a fun little area just for them? You can create something really beautiful that they will love to make their own, like this pretty playhouse!

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Create your own holistic garden.

Which of these ideas are you confident enough to try out?

