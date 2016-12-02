10 easy ways to create your dream garden

Planning a dream garden really isn't as hard you might think, and, though an experienced landscape architect would certainly take all the pain away from you, if you aren't in the market for adding a new professional to your existing team, you might need to go it alone. We want to help you with your garden design project, so have brought together a list of the must-have items that will add style and grace to your outdoor space simply and with as little hard work as possible. After all, you want to enjoy the process, as well as the finished product! Come take a look at our top tips and start planning your new garden today!
We all know that lighting can make or break a space and that's true in your garden too. Even a simple string of fairy lights could be enough to give it a welcoming ambiance!
You want to know that you'll be warm enough to enjoy your garden, whatever the season, and a brick fire pit is an easy and effective, not to mention stylish, way to ensure that!
When it comes to adding some character to your garden, upcycling pallets is one of our favourite techniques. Just look how cute these herb planters are and how designer they look too!
We cannot implore you enough to not just simply add plastic chairs to your garden! They look awful and are so uncomfortable! Invest in some sociable, comfy seating and you'll use it all the time!
For simple table lighting, you really can't beat hurricane lamps. They look amazing, don't cost the earth and finish an outdoor setting absolutely perfectly. You can add coloured sand to the bottoms too, for a more exotic feel!
Far simpler to build than you might think, a pergola is a must-have for any really stylish garden. Big or small and painted in whatever colour you like, they naturally lend a really finished feel to a space!
Whatever plants you have in your garden, be sure to keep the beds really neat and weed-free by adding a layer of shingle to the top. Your garden will look as thought it's cared for by a professional gardener, when there isn't a weed in sight!
A garden space should always be somewhere that you can relax, take a few moments and just unwind, so some zen motifs will always go down a storm! We love the idea of having hidden statues!
When you want to take your garden from nice to spectacular, a water feature is a solid idea that will never fail. Anything, from a simple fountain to a luxe pond will work and if you can add a bridge somewhere too, you're really upping the style stakes!
Children love experiencing the garden with you, but gardening is a bit of a grown-up pastime, so how about adding a fun little area just for them? You can create something really beautiful that they will love to make their own, like this pretty playhouse!
