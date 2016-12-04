Your browser is out-of-date.

12 cheap building materials perfect for a small home

PROTOTIPO DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR PREFABRICADA, CON JURGEN VAN WEERELD I KARIN GIESBERTS, DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Prefabricated home
Starting a new build project can be a daunting prospect, especially in terms of how expensive the endeavour could become. But if you could locate cheaper building materials, everything would be a whole lot simpler—which is why we want to tell you about 12 of the most reasonable out there! Your architect will obviously be able to advise you as to which of these will be the most suitable for your new home, but for now, why not familiarise yourself with them and see if they change your ideas about modern aesthetics and how you's like your façade to look? 

1. Prefabricated panels.

MÓDULOS QUE SE CONVIERTEN EN HOGARES, NUÑO ARQUITECTURA NUÑO ARQUITECTURA
NUÑO ARQUITECTURA

NUÑO ARQUITECTURA
NUÑO ARQUITECTURA
NUÑO ARQUITECTURA

Made off site and simply erected on your plot of lane, prefabricated panels are fast, simple and cheap to use. Not only that, they can be constructed from a whole host of different materials too!

2. Concrete sheets.

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Country style houses
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

When convenience is key, concrete sheets are a great way to build a house quickly and cheaply. Luckily, concrete is a really prized material now too, so you could leave the panels bare!

3. Stone cladding.

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

A lot easier to work with than real stone, sheets of stone cladding are light and beautiful, giving you the look of a far more expensive construction method, but with none of the hassle!

4. Recycled shipping containers.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The ultimate form of recycling, taking old shipping containers and stacking them to create a viable living space is becoming a really fashionable way to get on the housing ladder. Best of all, old containers can be picked up ridiculously cheaply!

5. Reclaimed timber.

PROTOTIPO DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR PREFABRICADA, CON JURGEN VAN WEERELD I KARIN GIESBERTS, DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Prefabricated home
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

Not all used wood is good for the fire and nothing else, as this lovely one-storey home proves! Clad in reclaimed timber, it looks far more expensive than it actually was! 

6. Corrugated metal.

Privathaus bei Berlin, IOX Architekten GmbH IOX Architekten GmbH Minimalist houses
IOX Architekten GmbH

IOX Architekten GmbH
IOX Architekten GmbH
IOX Architekten GmbH

With industrial styling really taking off, we're seeing more and more homes putting corrugated metal to good use, as roofs and walls! It looks great, is reasonably-priced and fit for all weathers. Amazing!

7. Bamboo.

Cinco Casas (2015), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Scandinavian style houses Wood effect
Weber Arquitectos

Weber Arquitectos
Weber Arquitectos
Weber Arquitectos

If its' good enough for traditional homes that have stood the test of time, it's definitely good enough for new builds! Bamboo offers a natural and organic-looking façade and is easy to use, meaning that it's a perfect solution for small home projects.

8. Industrial iron.

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

While corrugated metal is enjoy some popularity, so too are thick RSJ iron girders! Perfect for creating a steadfast frame from, they make amazing homes that look industrial and interesting.

9. Traditional red bricks.

residence for Artists, Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Asian style houses
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited

residence for Artists

Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited

Just because something is frequently seen, it doesn't mean that it's boring or played out and when it comes to red bricks, that's doubly true as they are such a cheap building material. Seriously, they are a little undervalued given what amazing things they can create!

10. Straw.

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

While thinking about the materials that you'll use for the main construction of your home is vital, don't forget about the roof! To keep things cheap and full of character, you can't beat a straw thatch!

11. Natural stone.

小林邸, Atelier Nero Atelier Nero Asian style houses
Atelier Nero

Atelier Nero
Atelier Nero
Atelier Nero

If you build into a pocket of natural stone, essentially, you'll only be paying for excavation work, which makes it great value for money. It could get expensive if you build a home from scratch with stone, however, as you'll need a master craftsman to take that on!

12. Fresh concrete.

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

Nothing is easier to work with, cheaper or more sturdy than fresh concrete, so when you want to make a big impact with your home design, but on a small budget, we think concrete should become your material of choice!

Which of these materials really aligned with your dream home vision?

