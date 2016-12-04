12 cheap building materials perfect for a small home

Starting a new build project can be a daunting prospect, especially in terms of how expensive the endeavour could become. But if you could locate cheaper building materials, everything would be a whole lot simpler—which is why we want to tell you about 12 of the most reasonable out there! Your architect will obviously be able to advise you as to which of these will be the most suitable for your new home, but for now, why not familiarise yourself with them and see if they change your ideas about modern aesthetics and how you's like your façade to look?