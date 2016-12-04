12 cheap building materials perfect for a small home

Starting a new build project can be a daunting prospect, especially in terms of how expensive the endeavour could become. But if you could locate cheaper building materials, everything would be a whole lot simpler—which is why we want to tell you about 12 of the most reasonable out there! Your architect will obviously be able to advise you as to which of these will be the most suitable for your new home, but for now, why not familiarise yourself with them and see if they change your ideas about modern aesthetics and how you's like your façade to look?
Made off site and simply erected on your plot of lane, prefabricated panels are fast, simple and cheap to use. Not only that, they can be constructed from a whole host of different materials too!
When convenience is key, concrete sheets are a great way to build a house quickly and cheaply. Luckily, concrete is a really prized material now too, so you could leave the panels bare!
A lot easier to work with than real stone, sheets of stone cladding are light and beautiful, giving you the look of a far more expensive construction method, but with none of the hassle!
The ultimate form of recycling, taking old shipping containers and stacking them to create a viable living space is becoming a really fashionable way to get on the housing ladder. Best of all, old containers can be picked up ridiculously cheaply!
Not all used wood is good for the fire and nothing else, as this lovely one-storey home proves! Clad in reclaimed timber, it looks far more expensive than it actually was!
With industrial styling really taking off, we're seeing more and more homes putting corrugated metal to good use, as roofs and walls! It looks great, is reasonably-priced and fit for all weathers. Amazing!
If its' good enough for traditional homes that have stood the test of time, it's definitely good enough for new builds! Bamboo offers a natural and organic-looking façade and is easy to use, meaning that it's a perfect solution for small home projects.
While corrugated metal is enjoy some popularity, so too are thick RSJ iron girders! Perfect for creating a steadfast frame from, they make amazing homes that look industrial and interesting.
Just because something is frequently seen, it doesn't mean that it's boring or played out and when it comes to red bricks, that's doubly true as they are such a cheap building material. Seriously, they are a little undervalued given what amazing things they can create!
While thinking about the materials that you'll use for the main construction of your home is vital, don't forget about the roof! To keep things cheap and full of character, you can't beat a straw thatch!
If you build into a pocket of natural stone, essentially, you'll only be paying for excavation work, which makes it great value for money. It could get expensive if you build a home from scratch with stone, however, as you'll need a master craftsman to take that on!
Nothing is easier to work with, cheaper or more sturdy than fresh concrete, so when you want to make a big impact with your home design, but on a small budget, we think concrete should become your material of choice!
