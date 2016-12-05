Your browser is out-of-date.

10 wooden decks you'll want for your home

ＮＩＩＨＡＭＡ Ｈｏｕｓｅ, 澤村昌彦建築設計事務所 澤村昌彦建築設計事務所 Scandinavian style houses
Naturally, we focus a lot on how the inside of our homes look and feel, but if we want a truly all-encompassing space that has cohesion and balance, a connection to the outside is vital. Lots of people navigate this hurdle by having a garden that they enjoy spending time in, but there's something even better, we think; a wooden deck! Perfect for homes that simply can't have a garden and those that do, wooden decks can wrap themselves around your home and offer sheltered enjoyment of the great outdoors. Let's also not forget that the use of natural wood will add an extra level of organic connection between you and the wider world! We know you'll be searching for a carpenter once you've seen these examples, so let's waste no more time and take a look!

1. Taking centre stage.

ＮＩＩＨＡＭＡ Ｈｏｕｓｅ, 澤村昌彦建築設計事務所 澤村昌彦建築設計事務所 Scandinavian style houses
We love how this tonally perfect deck is dominating the view and standing proud in the centre of the space. What a great location for some summer socialising!

2. Ambience on tap!

大泉の舎, 有限会社中村建築事務所 有限会社中村建築事務所 Eclectic style houses
Found to the side of this woodland home, a small deck is the perfect location for a casual dining spot. A few candles in place and this would be a very romantic little set-up!

3. An extension of the home.

case-My/T, 株式会社PLUS CASA 株式会社PLUS CASA Eclectic style houses
This deck, thanks to being the full width of the house, really extends the inner living space out into the garden. Offering vital contrast to the walls, it looks beautiful and thanks to an awning, could be used all year round!

4. Connected to nature.

平井の家, 株式会社kotori 株式会社kotori Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood Wood effect
With no hint of varnish or stain and a simple hammock in place, this deck has been created purely for simple and organic enjoyment. It offers the potential to be so much more, but there's no pressure. Beautiful!

5. An easy connection.

我孫子の家, 白砂孝洋建築設計事務所 白砂孝洋建築設計事務所 Modern living room
With the bi-folding doors wide open here, it's hard to tell where the open-plan living room ends and the decking begins! Pretty potted plants soften the integration even further and while the outside space isn't huge, it makes a big difference inside!

6. Wrapped around and perfect.

東金町の家, 向山建築設計事務所 向山建築設計事務所 Modern garden
Wow. This decking really looks stunning as it embraces the house and offers it a neat little extension into the outdoors. The natural wood really softens all the concrete in place too and gives a new feel to the façade.

7. Big and beautiful.

ウッドデッキで繋がる空間｜趣味を楽しむ住まい 姫路の家, 小笠原建築研究室 小笠原建築研究室 Single family home Wood White
This family home certainly wasn't shy about accepting a sizeable deck and we're glad, as it looks so well thought out. Adding length to the overall perception, it's a bit of an optical illusion, but we love it!

8. Getting a little colonial.

H's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Colonial style always feels very classic, with wood cladding, porch swings and wooden decks all being key motifs. We love the look here and the contrast of natural decking wood against green house timber is phenomenal. What a relaxing spot to enjoy.

9. Perfectly combined.

等々力の家, 松本剛建築研究室 松本剛建築研究室 Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
When a whole home is encased in wood and showcases timber to its best, you really can't have an excuse to not have a deck! This one offers a simple solution to a lack of garden space and turns what is there into a private haven!

10. Transitioning into the view.

sky and light house, 森下新宮建築設計事務所/MRSN ARCHITECTS OFFICE 森下新宮建築設計事務所/MRSN ARCHITECTS OFFICE
With the interior floorboards stretching out to the deck area, there is no tangible separation of indoor and outdoor spaces. It's a beautiful technique that really helps to blend a home with the wider surroundings and instills such a sense of calm. Can you feel it too?

For even more wooden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Stone Home in the Mountains.

10 simple yet beautiful ideas for your walls
Are you keen to install a wooden deck too?

