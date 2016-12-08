A modest and simple home for relaxed family life

As they say, ‘home is where the heart is’ and in this increasingly digitalised and globalised world, it’s important to remember that your dwelling is more than simply a space to eat, sleep, repeat. It is an area of warmth and safety, a place to spend time with your family, rest, relax and engage in enjoyable pursuits. Today’s property covers all of those bases and more! Designed by Kyoto-based architects Ikeda Room, the home is situated in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, and boasts a total floor area of 150m2.

The residence was constructed to reflect the wide variety of recreational pursuits the family enjoys – from gardening and bonsai to entertaining guests and friends. Stylish and sophisticated yet modest and practical, this is definitely one home you’re going to want to check out!