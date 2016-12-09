The money-saving miniature wooden home

The humble granny flat has come a long way in recent years, and although you may still associate this domestic annexe with poorly designed interior spaces, cramped studio living and uninviting façades, we’ve got one example that’s sure to change your perspective. Of course, you may not associate saving money with building an additional structure in your garden, but on the contrary, it can offer a range of opportunities, as well as improving the value of your property.
Today’s cute dwelling is a handy timber-clad annexe that offers the family a guesthouse and recreation space. Designed by Blankstone, this property is a truly inspiring, practical and delightful structure, sure to eliminate any stereotypes you might have of unappealing granny flats. Boasting a transformable sleeping space, plenty of storage, a bathroom and workspace, this quirky domestic addition is a must-see!
The adorable annexe is definitely an eye-catching addition to this property, boasting exterior timber cladding and blue-grey trim, this property is harmonious within its natural setting. Neutral and enduring the architects have opted for a sleek yet chic, with a skillion (lean-to) roof that is characterful and easy to maintain.
Set slightly down from the natural garden height, the small bungalow is offered additional privacy, which assists in its practicality and separates it from the rest of the property.
As we head up towards the entrance we see the large glazed doors that not only offer a way inside the home, but also inject huge volumes of natural light into the internal spaces.
Decorated simply, twin planter pots sit either side of the front door, enhancing the timber decking and its charismatic appeal. Additionally, the perfectly manicured lawn can be seen, which adds colour and vibrancy to the overall design.
The muted colour scheme within the home instantly provides a feeling of illumination and energy. Light birch timber cladding is the predominant hue, followed by off-white walls that reflect the natural light and open up the compact interior.
The kitchen is ultra compact, yet boasts a simple setup that accommodates temporary guests or visitors. To the right of the kitchen we also catch a brief glimpse o the private bathroom with a heated towel rail and chrome fittings.
Perfect for enjoying the starry night sky, the bed area feels surprisingly open and welcoming A statement yellow armchair sits in the corner of the room, and adds a cheerful burst of colour, as well as a cosy corner to enjoy a cup of tea and a good book.
Wait… the bed has disappeared! The designers of this compact dwelling have added multi-purpose furniture, which ensures practicality and usability when individuals aren’t going to stay. An ideal game room, child’s play space or hobby area, this annexe is truly a versatile addition.
Furthermore, overhead storage is added to complete the functionality of the home, with a small timber ladder leading up to a huge open loft area, which would be perfect for keeping items that are not required in the main house.
Before we end our tour of this truly intriguing and interesting property, we head back towards the kitchen and check out the small workspace. Inspirational thanks to the large windows, this space is ideal for quiet study, or as a supplementary home office in the main residence.
Light filled and quaint, yet replete with modern touches and a clean, crisp aesthetic this property is the ideal money-saver for families who require a little more space.