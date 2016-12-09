The money-saving miniature wooden home

The humble granny flat has come a long way in recent years, and although you may still associate this domestic annexe with poorly designed interior spaces, cramped studio living and uninviting façades, we’ve got one example that’s sure to change your perspective. Of course, you may not associate saving money with building an additional structure in your garden, but on the contrary, it can offer a range of opportunities, as well as improving the value of your property.

Today’s cute dwelling is a handy timber-clad annexe that offers the family a guesthouse and recreation space. Designed by Blankstone, this property is a truly inspiring, practical and delightful structure, sure to eliminate any stereotypes you might have of unappealing granny flats. Boasting a transformable sleeping space, plenty of storage, a bathroom and workspace, this quirky domestic addition is a must-see!