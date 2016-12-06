Your browser is out-of-date.

A marvellous house for families with children

Justwords Justwords
Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher
Home is where the heart is—because family life is the heart of your home! This is certainly true for our next home in Bavaria, where the designers have created a modern family dwelling that is a wonderful combination of comfort, warmth, class and sophistication. If you're one of those who think that family or child-friendly homes are anything but chic and stylish, this project should be enough to redefine your thought process. The very talented team of lighting professionals from Licht Designs have created a home that is soft on the senses, and fully functional to its core. Come and have a look at this soothing and stylish dwelling that accommodates adults and kids with equal aplomb!

​Charming facade

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Mannheim 159

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

With its part-white, part-wooden walls, this home strikes you as something different right from the start. The slanting roof and wide porch, as well as the simple detailing with plenty of windows for natural light, all create a well-ventilated and comfortable vibe. The stone driveway and green lawns finish up the look.

​Rear view of the home

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Mannheim 159

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

The home’s back yard provides a more stately feel, with the simple yet lofty porch creating an expansive and welcoming look with seating underneath. The lights from within make for golden touches in the symmetrical windows, while the frosted lamps on each side create a whimsical feel.

​Green scheme in the living room

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Mannheim 159

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

The pinewood flooring creates a lightweight and cosy look. Simple textures on the wall for the entertainment unit also sit well with the green couch and rug, imparting a modern look and feel to the entire space. This place is ideal for watching television and reading books, allowing the whole family to spend time together.

​Vibrant hues and cosy nooks

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Mannheim 159

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

This living room is the epitome of all things cosy and homely. The warm colours lean towards the vibrant, with leaf green and navy blue pieces sitting on the light flooring. The drapes are in wide neutral stripes, ensuring that a balanced look is in place. The squares of lighting in this elongated hall also ensure that a modern feel continues throughout the home.

Sleek dining room

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Mannheim 159

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Warm wooden tones and artistic lamps are the perfect accessories to break the play of sleek finishes in this open dining room. The kitchen is tucked in on one side, with large windows and chrome touches, as well as white textures.

​Simplicity in the kitchen

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Mannheim 159

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Frosted glass cabinets catch your eye as part of the sleek island, with the cosy kitchen shining in resplendent white. Chrome fittings and natural light complement each other well for a glistening statement of style.

​Stylish stairs

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Mannheim 159

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

The wooden stairs ascend in a straight incline with white vases underneath. The den on one side and the moulded white upholstered chairs on the other make for a mixture of formal and casual.

​Blue attic-style bedroom

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Mannheim 159

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

This bedroom is perfectly designed in a traditional attic style, and has been done up with a dreamy blue lavender scheme.

​Vibrant kids' bedroom

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Mannheim 159

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

We end our tour in this lovely children’s room, painted bright candy shades. In creating a room for little ones, the designers have not forgotten to lend a touch of sophistication that is visible in the wall decals, minimal yet modern furniture and the thoughtful streams of light and air. Now this is what makes a lovely family home!

What do you think about the vibrant bedrooms in this home?

